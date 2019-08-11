Now that IBM's acquisition of Red Hat is closed the question remains, "What's next?" Meanwhile, chief data officers iterate; your social media strategy definitely needs some work; and when's the last time you asked yourself, "Is my voice tech emotionally appropriate?" If you can't remember, don't worry, we're got you covered! Read on for these insights and more:
Quick, give me the headlines:
- What's Next for Red Hat Users Following Close of IBM Acquisition?
By Dom Nicastro | Aug 5, 2019
How will IBM's acquisition of Red Hat impact Red Hat users and the open source community as a whole? Time will tell.
- Chief Data Officer Enters v4.0: What Does That Mean?
By David Roe | Aug 6, 2019
The role of Chief Data Officer (CDO) changes as use of data and analytics is on the rise. Take a look the the four major areas in need of an evolution within the CDO's purview.
- What Medallia's IPO Means for the CX Tech Industry
By Dom Nicastro | Aug 7, 2019
At this point, it's pretty clear that customer experience and therefore, good CX technology are imperative to enterprise success.
- How the Voice Technology Industry Is Transforming
By Brian Wallace | Aug 6, 2019
The age of emotionally appropriate AI voices is upon us. You're going to want to read this.
- Why Your Social Media Marketing Strategy Sucks
By Kaya Ismail | Aug 7, 2019
Useful tips on unifying your social media strategy across all platforms to minimize spending waste. Know your brand!
- Culture and Productivity in the Era of Remote Work
By Joelle Kaufman | Aug 6, 2019
With so many collaboration and communication channels for remote workers, it's important to create boundaries and set CLEAR expectations.
- The Role of Influencers in Change Management
By Deb Miller | Aug 5, 2019
Be authentic! Be bold! Taking notes from "influencers" on how to effectively apply change management within an organization.
- Bring Your Customer Data Together to Enable Customer Success
By Mazen Ghalayini | Aug 7, 2019
To deliver on the experiences people have come to expect at every step of their journey requires having a 360-degree understanding of customers. Here's what it looks like when you succeed.
- 11 Customer Experience Conferences to Put on Your Radar for Q3/Q4 2019
By Dom Nicastro | Aug 5, 2019
Get the 411 on this year's upcoming customer experience conferences. CMSWire's DX Summit 2019 (Nov. 4 to 6) is already on your calendar, right?
- Surviving the Team Collaboration Platform Invasion
By Laurence Lock Lee | Aug 9, 2019
There's no shortage of collaboration tools for teams to work with. But how we're going about using them could use a rejiggering.
