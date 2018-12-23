PHOTO: Hypnotica Studios Infinite

Earlier this month, IBM announced it was shedding many of its legacy software platforms in a deal with HCL valued at $1.8 billion. The transaction is expected to close by mid-2019, with a potential market worth more than $50 billion. What does this step mean for IBM's future? Find out in our top article of the week below. Read more with our top articles, resources and events from this week.

