Earlier this month, IBM announced it was shedding many of its legacy software platforms in a deal with HCL valued at $1.8 billion. The transaction is expected to close by mid-2019, with a potential market worth more than $50 billion. What does this step mean for IBM's future? Find out in our top article of the week below. Read more with our top articles, resources and events from this week.
Quick, give me the headlines:
- Why Did IBM Sell Lotus and Other Software Products to HCL?
By David Roe | Dec 19, 2018
IBM and HCL made a deal worth $1.8 billion expected to close mid-2019. What products will this include?
- What Will Disrupt the 2019 Digital Workplace?
By Dom Nicastro | Dec 17, 2018
Digital workplace experts weigh in.
- 'Applied Artificial Intelligence: A Handbook for Business Leaders': A Must-Read for Digital Professionals
By Erik Hartman | Dec 17, 2018
Why a book on AI? The hype isn’t going away anytime soon.
- 7 Interesting Content Marketing Trends to Look Out for in 2019
By Kaya Ismail | Dec 20, 2018
Access to more data, increase in reliance on AI and machine learning and focus on omnichannel content delivery to name a few.
- How to Convince Your IT Team to Continually Improve Office 365
By Asif Rehmani | Dec 18, 2018
In case the “pretty please with a cherry on top” line doesn’t work.
- The Marketing Technologist: A Superhero and Agent of Change
By Anita Brearton | Dec 17, 2018
“My experience with this community has been extraordinary: every marketing technologist I’ve met and dealt with has been kind, generous, willing to collaborate, and more than happy to share their experience and advice with industry colleagues.”
- SharePoint Page Management Released, Nintex Improves Workflows, and More News
By David Roe | Dec 17, 2018
New features and more.
- What Collaboration Will Look Like in 2019
By David Coleman | Dec 19, 2018
Expect to see collaboration from the outside-in and more horsepower for natural language processing (NLP).
- 7 Trends That Will Impact Analytics in 2019
By Pierre DeBois | Dec 20, 2018
A lot of your data will defer to your customer’s trust or distrust in your brand.
- Marketing Automation, Beyond the First Hello
By Phil Britt | Dec 18, 2018
How to make marketing efforts easier and more impactful.
