Whew, this week flew by, didn’t it? Have no fear, our weekly article, resource and events recap is here. Our top article explored why many RPA implementations fail, with failure rates ranging from 30 to 50 percent, according to Ernst & Young. Is the tool at fault? Turns out it's companies' methodologies and understanding of the technology that's to blame.
Quick, give me the headlines:
- Why RPA Implementation Projects Fail
By Erika Morphy | Mar 5, 2019
The what, where and how of automation.
- 10 Keys to Microsoft Teams Governance Success
By Hunter Willis | Mar 5, 2019
1. The Creation Process for New Office 365 Groups and Microsoft Teams
- Why Microsoft Doesn't Want You to Buy Office 2019
By David Roe | Mar 7, 2019
Is the subscription-based model really the way to go?
- Where B2B Marketers Are Winning in Social Media
By Dom Nicastro | Mar 6, 2019
This may or may not surprise you, but LinkedIn is leading the pack.
- ServiceMax Acquires Zinc, Informatica Buys AllSight, More News
By Dom Nicastro | Mar 4, 2019
ServiceMax, a cloud-based software-for-service execution provider, acquired Zinc, which helps service workers get and share knowledge in real-time.
- Not Another @#$&! Survey ...
By Alan J. Porter | Mar 4, 2019
Nearing totality of survey fatigue.
- 4 Ways Location Intelligence Will Take Marketing to a New Level in 2019
By Sharon Goldman | Mar 6, 2019
2. Marketers will gain short-term wins in segmentation and proximity marketing.
- How Do We Fund the Office 365 Training We Need?
By James Robertson | Mar 7, 2019
Training will need to happen across departments on multiple levels.
- Providing Employees Flexibility in Workplace Tools Doesn't Mean It's a Free-For-All
By James Dellow | Mar 6, 2019
I don’t know about you, but a free-for-all sounds kind of nice.
- Why Mid-Market Companies Don't Use Chatbots
By Kaya Ismail | Mar 5, 2019
Mid-market companies may feel they have the resources available without them.
Featured Events
- March 27 — Tweet Jam: Employee-Driven Design: Creating the Digital Workplace #digworkchat
- March 28 — Employee Experience Exchange - Philadelphia
- April 28 — Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo San Diego 2019
- June 17 — Digital Workplace Experience Chicago 2019
- November 4 — DX Summit Chicago 2019