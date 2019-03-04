ServiceMax, a cloud-based software-for-service execution provider, acquired Zinc, which helps service workers get and share knowledge in real-time. The acquisition enables ServiceMax to expand its Service Execution Management platform with an offering that allows customers to benefit from communications functionality tailored to meet the challenges of the service workforce, according to company officials. Zinc’s “all mode” communications offering gives users access to one-to-one and group messaging, voice, video, content sharing, push-to-talk, top-down broadcasts, hotlines and communication analytics, according to company officials.

ServiceMax and Zinc integrated in April. Zinc will continue to work with other field service management platforms and CRM systems including Oracle, Click and Salesforce. Zinc and ServiceMax integration with the Salesforce platform will also be supported. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

In other customer experience software news ...

Integrate Updates B2B Platform

Integrate, B2B demand orchestration provider, announced a solution for B2B marketers designed to orchestrate leads from their social demand generation programs. Integrate already had a native integration with LinkedIn and recently launched a native connector with Facebook. Integrate also expanded its platform beyond cost-per-lead (CPL) campaigns like content syndication to include social and a full suite of ABM tools. This followed its acquisition of ListenLoop's B2B account-based marketing platform.

Informatica Buys Customer Insight Start-Up AllSight

Cloud data management provider Informatica announced last week its acquisition of AllSight, Inc., a Toronto-based start-up offering a customer intelligence management solution. The company's AllSight Intelligence 360 will be rebranded Informatica Customer 360 Insights to drive enterprise-wide access to and use of customer data and analytics. The product is built on a foundation of data privacy and data governance by design and will bring AI-powered insights to simplify implementing a customer data hub.

Amit Walia, president products and marketing, Informatica, said in a statement, "Today, the abundance of data and the desire to understand and extract intelligence from that data requires that enterprises have a 360-degree view of each customer across all online and offline channels. Informatica is now the first and only company that simplifies implementing a data hub for customer engagement with an AI-powered, big data business solution so companies can unleash the power of their data to deepen and enrich customer experiences."

aqfer Launches Data Sharing Platform

aqfer announced the launch of aqfer Marketplace, a data sharing platform designed to help data owners drive greater value from their data. ShareThis, AirDXP and additional data providers will serve as the inaugural aqfer Marketplace data partners. These data providers can help marketers leverage premium data sources, according to aqfer officials. The marketplace will allow for sharing of data efficiently and immediately, providing real-time data, delivering performance that eliminates the need for large file sharing and enables partners with data direct agreements at no additional cost, according to company officials.

Voicesense Adds Predictive Analytics

Voicesense, a provider of voice-based analytics solutions, added predictive analytics to its call center offering. Voicesense's offering provides call center operators with an automated framework for predicting the behaviors of customers and agents during live operations, company officials said in a press release. It includes an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven personal profile for each customer and predictive score for the customer's potential behaviors. It analyzes more than 200 prosodic parameters of a person's speech.

Sendoso Nets $10M in Funding

Sendoso announced it raised $10.7 million in Series A funding. The round was led by David Sack’s Craft Ventures with participation from Signia Partners, Storm Ventures, Struck Capital and Hack VC. Sendoso has raised $13.2 million to date. Sendoso integrates with business software to help marketers engage buyers with automated event invitations, swag boxes or other collateral through their marketing automation platform. It also is designed to help salespeople create personalized outreach from their CRM or sales automation system.

Engagio Releases Minute Attribution for Dash

Engagio, a provider of account-based software and solutions, debuted Engagement Minute Attribution for Dash, the company’s account-based attribution solution. Dash analyzes the impact of marketing and sales activity together. Engagio uses the concept of time spent (minutes) to illustrate if an account is engaged and ready to move to the next stage, according to company officials. Engagio’s new attribution capabilities allow marketers to align journey analytics and attribution with the activities that drive engagement at the account level and consider and compare the relative impact of all touches, including web visits, intent data and especially high engagement activities such as sales calls and meetings.