Oracle announced Oracle CX Unity this week at its customer conference Oracle Open World in San Francisco. Oracle CX Unity is designed to help marketers and customer experience professionals manage customer data and deliver experiences across known and unknown interactions. Oracle officials said the software will help organizations with their CX efforts beyond integrating sales, marketing and customer service applications. According to a press release, it will provide actionable insights across the entire customer experience.

Oracle CX Unity unites online, offline and third-party customer data sources. It applies built-in machine learning and connects data, intelligence and experiences across known and unknown interactions. Oracle CX Unity is pre-integrated with Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud, and integrated set of applications for customer experience management and business transformation initiatives.

In other customer experience news ...

Skyword Merges with TrackMaven

Skyword, which provides a content marketing platform and services, has merged with TrackMaven, a marketing insights company. Having TrackMaven will help brands gain insight about competition and their own content through unified analytics across 19 digital channels, according to company officials. Skyword’s content marketing platform, Skyword360, is a unified platform for managing content strategy and operations.

As part of the deal, Skyword and TrackMaven will combine benchmarking and insight into the content planning, creation and activation process, officials promised in a press release. The merger combines analytics with content marketing. Integration of the platforms will begin immediately, however, both platforms will be supported and operated separately until fully integrated.

CallMiner Updates Real-Time Speech Analytics Platform

CallMiner, which provides speech and customer engagement analytics, has updated its real-time speech analytics module, Eureka Alert. The company demonstrated its capabilities at the 10th annual LISTEN customer conference. Eureka Alert combines AI-driven automated transcription, redaction and alerting for contact center agents. This, officials promised, will help drive specific outcomes within a call as it is occurring, or alerting management of critical risk or customer experience issues.

Eureka Alert leverages the core Eureka data processing engine. The scale of real-time capabilities has been improved allowing users to monitor hundreds of thousands of agents concurrently. Alert is an API-based module that integrates into existing agent desktops, CRM platforms or other live monitoring applications.

Contentserv Names Charlie Lawhorn as Chief Customer Officer

Contentserv, which provides a Product Experience Platform (PXP) and Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, has named Charlie Lawhorn as its new chief customer officer. Lawhorn brings experience in sales, customer success, consulting, marketing and analyst relations in the fields of master data management (MDM) and product information management for companies like Riversand and Stibo Systems. As chief customer officer at Contentserv, Lawhorn will focus on expanding Contentserv’s presence in the US and emerging markets.

Hero Digital Appoints New CFO

Hero Digital, a customer experience agency, has appointed Nick Gerostathos as its new CFO. Gerostathos will be based in San Francisco and will report directly to CEO David Kilimnik. Gerostathos will be responsible for building the financial and administrative infrastructure needed to scale Hero Digital.

Prior to joining Hero Digital, Gerostathos held executive positions with PwC, Anheuser-Busch InBev, MasterCard and Revlon, where he built and maintained financial infrastructures. He also oversaw the financial departments for startup venture capitalist and private equity-backed companies, including UpWind Solutions and Genesys.

Segment Hires First CFO

Speaking of customer experience companies hiring CFOs — customer data infrastructure company Segment has hired Sandra Smith as CFO. Smith will lead all aspects of the company’s corporate finance operations, including investor relations, financial planning and business analysis and will report directly to CEO Peter Reinhardt.

Smith joins Segment from Twilio, where she served as VP of financial planning and analysis for five years. Prior to Twilio, Smith spent a decade with Akamai Technologies, where she served as CFO of the emerging cloud business Unit and held key roles in finance. She also led Akamai’s investor relations program.

dotData Releases Version 1.2

dotData, which offers data science automation and operationalization capabilities, this week announced the availability of Version 1.2 of its dotData Platform. Officials promised deeper insights, more transparency and greater business impacts in the development and operationalization of their data science projects through the new release. The company's platform is powered by artificial intelligence and is designed to automate the data science process, from data collection through production-ready models. The new version includes new attribute features, enhanced model operationalization, feature and model insights on dotData graphical user interface.

OpenText Releases OpenText Qfiniti for Amazon Connect

OpenText, which provides enterprise information management and customer experience management software, has released OpenText Qfiniti for Amazon Connect, a self-service, cloud-based contact center solution. OpenText Qfiniti is available now on AWS Marketplace. OpenText Qfiniti provides organizations using Amazon Connect with a SaaS workforce optimization solution, including full call playback and advanced analytics. It includes contact center recording playback, custom quality monitoring forms, desktop screen capture, user configurable muting and masking of voice and screen activity for payment card industry compliance and advanced analytics.