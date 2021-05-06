PHOTO: Frank Daugaard

Yesterday, Sitecore announced the acquisition of Moosend, a marketing automation and campaign management platform. The acquisition, which is part of Sitecore’s ongoing $1.2 billion growth plan, is expected to close by the end of May 2021 and will accelerate the delivery of it's integrated, SaaS-based digital experience platform. Moosend complements Sitecore’s offering to create a personalization for modern enterprises.

“Today, I am proud to share the news that Sitecore has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Moosend, an innovative marketing automation and campaign management platform that is relied on by a diverse set of customers including Domino’s, Interpublic Group and Sephora,” said Steve Tzikakis, Chief Executive Officer of Sitecore, in an official statement.

Moosend’s marketing automation and AI-powered customer engagement features aims to supplement Sitecore’s ability to engage, nurture, and convert customer relationships in the quest to deliver personalized experiences across every channel. The combined offering should enable marketers to deploy and measure campaigns and automate workflows across the entire customer journey.

“At Sitecore, we believe that this environment is actually an opportunity for enterprise customers to make once-in-a-generation leaps forward in terms of human connection, customer acquisition, and brand loyalty,” said Tzikakis in a statement.

It’s worth acknowledging here, that broader trends around privacy – from new regulations globally to Apple’s tightened app settings and internet browsers eliminating third-party cookies – appear to disfavor data-driven personalization. Customers anticipate that brands should know and understand them as individuals, giving them a predictable and consistent experience everywhere and rewarding loyalty; simultaneously, they need security and more power over what and how their information is used.

Recent additions to Sitecore, Boxever’s CDP built for use with first party data, and now Moosend’s cloud-driven API platform are meant to help Sitecore become an end-to-end SaaS-based DXP.