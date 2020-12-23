Geetika Tandon is excited by the promises of technology modernization. In her role as senior director at Booz Allen Hamilton, she helps deliver large-scale technology implementation programs in Cloud, DevOps and IT Modernization. While exploring those topics in her monthly column, Geetika also looks beyond the business value technology modernization provides to find lessons on diversity and inclusion from Agile software development andDevOps.

An active member of IEEE Software Technology Group, IEEE Women in Leadership Forum and the Society of Women Engineers, Geetika is an in-demand presenter and an advocate for advancing the role of women and girls in STEM.

What kept you sane during 2020?

My family and friends. We created a small bubble of friends and met with them regularly and that really helped all of us stay sane.

Where do you look for inspiration for your articles?

I follow some of my mentors from work. I also follow the work of my some of my friends in academia along with some amazing authors in Gartner and Forbes.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

“All of us will always have our development areas and we will need to keep working on them. Our goal should be to recognize our strengths and work to capitalize them in our life and career.”

Which of your projects or research from 2020 (or upcoming for 2021) are you most excited about and why?

I am excited about leading Digital Transformation and IT Modernization projects that shape the way we live, interact and work.

If you could only recommend one business book, what would it be and why?

“Half the Sky” by Sheryl WuDunn and Nicholas Kristof. This book explores the lives of women across the world. It claims that oppression of women is one of our biggest challenges as a society — even now in the 21st century. This is a subject very close to my heart and I hope to be able to explore it further at a later point in my life.

Speed Round

What was the best book you read in 2020?

"A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles.

What was the best movie you watched in 2020?

The Trial of the Chicago 7

What was the best meal you ate in 2020?

Dinner at Masseria by Nicholas Stefanelli | Washington DC