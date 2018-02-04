Last week, we explored the Internet of Things (IoT), nine ways to jumpstart your GDPR compliance program and found the missing link in digital transformation success. In case you missed it, here are our top stories from the week.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- ”The Industrial IoT (IIoT) has been developing in parallel to the more consumer-focused IoT, but has been overlooked as it tends to get thrown together with the more consumer oriented IoT.” Check out some of the latest trends in IoT in this article.
- Do you know the four “Ps” of GDPR readiness? They’re preparation, production, performance and persistence. Click here for nine ways to jumpstart your GDPR compliance program.
- One might assume the key to digital transformation lies within the transformation itself. That assumption is wrong however. The missing link is the people, baby!
- Content governance is important. With the frantic pace at which organizations are building content around their products and services, it's easy for things to seem out of control and an effective content governance strategy will help set things right.
- Keep up with the Joneses. Did you hear? IBM and Salesforce Data got married.
- Amazon Go is pushing mobile commerce to the limit. CMSWire contributor Pierre DeBois’ offers his thoughts on this tech giant's latest move.
- Today’s AI strategies come with some challenges, read on to understand why strong leadership and adding skills to your current workforce are key to introducing AI strategies into the enterprise.
- It’s time to be honest with yourself – is your organization too siloed? CMSWire's Kaya Ismail shares tips on identifying silos and creating balance.
- For businesses going through digital transformation, aligning your technology with your business goals is always a challenge. ”For organizations that strive to activate and deliver on the promise of business transformation, business architecture presents a real opportunity.”
- If you’re a pusher (of products) like the actress Tina Fey in the movie “Mean Girls,” (see GIF below for reference) it’s time to reevaluate your sales approach.
