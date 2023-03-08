The SEOWRITEE app writes optimized articles of up to 3,000 words in minutes. From now on, all those who want to get more organic traffic from the search engines Google, Bing and YouTube do not have to write web texts and articles tediously, they only have to edit and publish them. In addition, the app displays inspiration in more than 120 world languages and the AI writes texts in most of them, including English.

AI called Lucy is trained to write optimized texts for search engines and attractive for people

SEOWRITEE has artificial intelligence Lucy that uses OpenAI GPT-3-003 Davinci to write. It is the most advanced model that can write more sophisticated and longer texts. "We have trained Lucy to write headlines, meta descriptions, topic definitions, lengthy paragraphs, and answers to questions. When writing, she takes into account the keywords and instructions given to clarify the topic of the article." Mr. Rudolf Sehnal, the co-author of the app, adds.

The app writes text in a few clicks for all types of websites

It is ideal for website, blog and e-shop owners who are unfamiliar with SEO principles but want to increase organic traffic from search engines. Outside the SEO copywriters for authors, students and journalists who need to write articles or essays on selected topics. It will also be appreciated by online and content agencies that need to create optimized content for their clients faster and more efficiently.

SEOWRITEE app has 6 automatically functioning modules

In addition to automatically written texts, the application performs keyword analysis, prepares inspiration from the top-scoring articles on the Internet, monitors the main SEO factors, prepares content in the right structure, creates an outline, answers the most frequently asked questions and checks the originality of the text. "We have managed to put together everything important that website owners and article writers need to display in better positions in search engines in the application. The modules work automatically and dramatically reduce the overall content creation time to minutes and increase the chances of better positions." mentions Mr. Rudolf Sehnal.

Can really anyone use the app for article writing?

It is simple and intuitive to use. You just need to enter the article topic into the app using a descriptive keyword. For example, wedding cake, payment terminal or climate change. The app then quickly finds out what terms people are searching for in this context and prepares the content of the article. SEOWRITEE also allows you to specify the content of the article for better results. The app then writes the full text itself using AI Lucy and also searches for related content on the internet as inspiration to enhance the article with interesting information.

Copywriters are raving about the app

"I needed to write an article on the topic of tipping in restaurants. I typed a keyword into SEOWRITEE and specified what I wanted to describe in the article: what is tipping, how high to tip in the United States and Europe, how to tip politely, and before I made a coffee, the article was written. I corrected a few small things, added my own thoughts and observations and it was done. I was pleasantly surprised by the application because it saved me a few hours of time." Jana, a marketing specialist and copywriter, shares her experience.

We are adding more features and looking for investors for foreign expansion

"As the fields of AI writing and SEO are dynamically evolving, we plan to add more features to make writing even easier and faster. But we will still stick to the idea that the whole process works in a few clicks. We know that ease of use and maximum efficiency are priorities for users. Since the app can analyze web content and write articles in most of the worlds languages, we are in intensive talks with investors to help us expand and grow. We will add more practical features for users implementing ChatGPT API." Mr. Rudolf Sehnal plans.



SEOWRITEE was developed by SEOMAKER agency that focuses on SEO optimization of websites and SEO copywriting in Europe, located in Praque. More information at seowritee.com | app.seowritee.com | seomaker.cz

