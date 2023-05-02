AI4CES, a trailblazer in AI education, is proud to announce the launch of Corporate AI Compliance Solutions, a comprehensive package designed to help businesses develop their AI compliance strategies, train their staff and stay ahead of the curve in the fast-paced and ever-evolving world of AI in business.

The webinar will take place Tuesday, May 9th at 10AM PT | 1PM ET | 6PM BST



To attend the webinar, please register here:https://v8rt16rop0a.typeform.com/to/ucN5yHF5



The Corporate AI Compliance Solutions package comprises three key components:

Corporate AI Compliance Policy Development:

AI4CES's team of legal and compliance experts collaborates closely with clients to develop a bespoke Corporate AI Compliance Policy that addresses their unique business needs. By considering each company's objectives, industry regulations, and potential risks, the team creates a solid policy framework that promotes responsible AI usage and mitigates associated challenges.

AI Compliance Training for Corporate Employees:

To ensure adherence to the Corporate AI Compliance Policy, AI4CES offers tailored certified training programs for employees at all levels. By emphasizing the importance of compliance, potential risks, and AI implementation best practices, the engaging and interactive training modules empower staff to confidently navigate the complexities of AI compliance while advancing business interests with the power of AI.

AI4CES Advantage Program:

Clients can benefit from exclusive access to expert consulting hours, regular compliance check-ins, the executive briefing “AI4CES Report”, and continuous refinement recommendations for both Corporate AI Compliance Policy and Training programs. The AI4CES Advantage Program guarantees organizations remain informed, self-assured, and current in managing AI compliance, allowing them to concentrate on driving success in the AI era.



According to Melle Melkumian, Chief Marketing Officer of AI4CES, "Our Corporate AI Compliance Solution is designed to equip businesses with the tools and strategies necessary to thrive in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. By providing comprehensive policy development, training, and ongoing support, we're committed to helping our clients harness the power of AI while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and ethics."



For more information about how AI4CES's expert team can assist your corporation in excelling in the AI era, contact us today.

About AI4CES

AI4CES, a trailblazer in AI compliance and training education, delivers cutting-edge policies and courses across a diverse range of vertical markets, including authors, proposal and grant writers, educators, entrepreneurs, and beyond. As a leader in AI compliance and education, AI4CES is committed to providing individuals with the expertise and tools necessary to leverage artificial intelligence for expediting their processes. Through in-depth training, state-of-the-art methodologies, and hands-on techniques, AI4CES enables creative professionals in various fields to drive innovation and shape the future at an extraordinary pace. Visit: https://ai4ces.com/

