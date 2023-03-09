ALL3D, a Bay Area-based technology company focused on Computer-Generated Images (CGI) and AI, has recently secured funding from HearstLab, an investor focused on supporting innovative women-led startups.



The B2B SaaS company brings a user-friendly, web-based solution to retailers, wholesalers, designers, and brands — all of whom previously depended on expensive photoshoots, specialized skillsets, and complex 3D modeling software to generate high-quality digital assets. As ecommerce has scaled, so have consumers’ expectations for personalized buying experiences, making instant access to vast libraries of product visuals even more necessary.



Today, elaborate photoshoots are required to capture various perspectives and lifestyle photos. These shoots can take anywhere from weeks to months to stage, capture, edit, and distribute. With physical products being shipped to various locations, these shoots can often have a large carbon footprint as well. However, once shot, physical photography has a limited range of reusability, meaning that maintaining a fresh ecommerce experience requires an endless continuation of this content creation process.



ALL3D’s robust virtual imagery platform is poised to provide a more efficient and sustainable solution. While 3D CGI technology has existed for some time, there are still limitations to its quality and flexibility due to cost and speed, not to mention the recruitment and management of 3D talent. Some brands dedicate entire business divisions to the task, while others are required to outsource it entirely, reducing the level of ownership a brand can have over its content. ALL3D’s aim is to make this technology accessible to almost any user through their AI-powered self-service suite of tools, maximizing image quality and minimizing marketing spend and time for their customers.



The global visualization and 3D CGI software market is set to total $6.3 billion in 2026, up from $2.9 billion in 2022, according to Global Industry Analysts. In an ecommerce context, brands can use this technology to improve their speed to market by shortening product marketing timelines, all while increasing conversion and reducing carbon emissions from both physical photoshoots and unnecessary returns.



Without requiring a software download, ALL3D allows its users to upload existing 3D files or seamlessly create new ones from factory images or product sketches. Products are virtually created or 3D modeled, and from there are placed in customizable 3D environments and manipulated to create full scenes. The process can generate an endless supply of product images at one-tenth of the cost and time of a traditional photoshoot. The platform also boasts a library of pre-designed scenes created by professional designers.



With their investment from HearstLab, ALL3D joins a robust portfolio of over 50 exclusively women-led companies. “We are thrilled to be in the company of so many other women-led startups by being part of HearstLab,” said Amra Tareen, ALL3D’s CEO and Co-Founder. “They truly understand the needs of startups and how best to support us at our early stage.As a small company, it’s empowering for us to have the network of strategic partners within Hearst to tap into for advice and to bounce ideas off of.”



“Amra and Ashley are smart and dynamic founders that we are excited to invest in and support,” said Eve Burton, Hearst EVP and HearstLab Chairwoman. “ALL3D has built an innovative technology solution to create virtual products and storefronts for ecommerce and social media. ALL3D paves the way for scalable digital content that brings value and growth to many businesses, but particularly to supply chain enterprises. We are excited see how they will play a part in transforming the shopping experience.”





ABOUT ALL3D



ALL3D is a browser-based self-serve platform that uses artificial intelligence to enable the creation of hyper realistic, low cost and reusable product images, virtual spaces and tours —helping business' create better visualization and more beautiful brands. Founded by Amra Tareen and Ashley Redmond, ALL3D is the only all-in-one solution for the virtualization of physical products and spaces. Find out more at ALL3D.ai.





ABOUT HEARSTLAB



HearstLab provides cash investments and services to early-stage, women-led startups innovating across fintech, data analytics, health, transportation, enterprise technology and media. Its mission is to close the gap in VC funding for women by helping founders build sustainable and highly scalable businesses. With access to Hearst resources across 360+ businesses, HearstLab’s breadth of services includes assistance with privacy and security, software development, legal services, financial analysis, and marketing and design support. To learn more about HearstLab, visit HearstLab.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.