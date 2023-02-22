AMC Global, an international custom market research firm specializing in launch strategies and brand tracking, has hired street painter and muralist Nate Baranowski to create a new visual experience at their headquarters near Philadelphia. The project is part of the company’s larger plan to create appealing spaces as staff come back to the physical offices after remote working during the pandemic.



“We are looking forward to working together again in a collaborative environment, and this mural project is just one step toward creating fun reasons to physically return to the office,” said Ken Roshkoff, CEO of AMC Global. “The way Nate paints is all about perspective and storytelling, and those are the same things we bring to our clients in the market research space.”



The 3D illusion artwork by Baranowski is designed to look like it pops right out of the ground or wall, leaving space for people to pose within the artwork to “finish” it. The artist will arrive at the Blue Bell offices on February 28 and his progress will be followed by a time-lapse video that will be available to the press.



“I am looking forward to creating this unique space for AMC Global,” said artist Nate Baranowski. “The surprise and mystery infused into this approach to immersive art will allow both employees and visitors to step into the middle of a story, right in the office!”



About AMC Global

AMC Global are the experts in product launch, with an innovative suite of tools that span the full product lifecycle. The company’s proprietary PFU™ (Purchaser Follow-up) tool, was developed early on to capture insights from real purchasers of new or restaged products immediately following launch. This solution set the stage for the development of numerous tools, some with exclusive patents, to help brands optimize products for launch and deeply understand purchaser and shopper perspectives. The AMC Global team prides itself on the fact that clients consider them true strategic partners, brought in to help their teams forward-think and stay on the cutting edge of analytics and insights. The company is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA. www.amcglobal.com



About Nate Baranowski

Nate is a street painter, muralist, and fine artist. He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where his passion for street painting began. Nate is a versatile artist experienced with a range of mediums, including large chalk murals, indoor and outdoor painted murals, acrylic on canvas, and various forms of digital painting and concept art. He specializes in creating 3D artwork that looks like it pops right out of the ground or wall.From temporary installations to permanent painted murals, Nate can add a splash of creativity to any environment. www.natebaranowski.com