Apica Ascent Now Available on AWS and Azure Marketplaces

Apica Systems, the leader in digital performance monitoring, announced that the Apica Ascent active monitoring platform is now available on both the AWS Marketplace and the Azure Marketplace. This expanded availability of Apica’s active monitoring platform will streamline the purchase and deployment of Apica Ascent.



By expanding the availability of Apica’s load testing and active monitoring system, current and prospective customers will more easily be able to test and purchase solutions. Customers will also gain access to flexible payment options and purchase terms. Additionally, a private offer model will help organizations meet individual requirements and utilize existing cloud resources.



“Every business needs true visibility into application performance, whether they are just beginning their digital transformation journey or are well established with a strong cloud presence,” said Gordon Boyce, Apica’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Making the Apica Ascent platform more widely available will give more organizations the opportunity to take control of making the user experience the best it can be.”



Apica Ascent is enterprise-grade monitoring designed to solve the most complex digital performance issues in today’s multi-cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments. Apica delivers its scalable monitoring and detailed insights across any location, device, app, or authentication. The Ascent platform combines load testing and synthetic monitoring to reduce friction and time to resolution for cloud migrations, applications and underlying infrastructure outages ensuring all user experiences exceed expectations.



For more information visit https://www.apica.io/aws-azure-marketplace/.



About Apica

Apica’s Ascent platform is used by global organizations to help solve the most complex digital performance issues in today’s multi-cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments. Apica delivers its scalable monitoring and detailed insights across any location, device, app, or authentication. Our SaaS platform reduces friction and time to resolution for cloud migrations, applications, and underlying infrastructure outages, ensuring all user experiences exceed expectations. To learn more about Apica, visit www.apica.io.

