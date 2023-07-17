Aprimo, an industry-leading provider of digital asset management (DAM) and content operations solutions, announced today the company is now a certified member of the MACH Alliance, a global community dedicated to shaping the future of enterprise technology. This membership positions Aprimo as one of the few digital asset management leaders associated with the MACH Alliance, reinforcing its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to customers and driving innovation in the industry.

“We are honored to be an official member of the esteemed MACH Alliance community,” said Erik Huddleston, CEO at Aprimo. “Our membership further solidifies our position as technology innovators and offers unparalleled opportunities to support businesses to excel in the digital era. With its deep domain knowledge, global professional network and a vast array of research and educational resources, the MACH Alliance is the ideal organization for Aprimo to be a part of, and we look forward to all that we will accomplish together.”

The MACH Alliance is a worldwide non-profit organization operating under 501(c)(6), which aims to provide guidance and demonstrate the business advantages of open technology ecosystems marked by specific qualifications under the MACH designation. By embracing MACH approaches, companies gain unparalleled agility and control, enabling them to deploy innovative features to meet customer demands rapidly.

As a member of the MACH Alliance, Aprimo will join a global community of trusted and certified practitioners who bring value to each other and to a rich ecosystem of partners through education and advocacy. Aprimo will work as part of the community promoting the advantages of composable content operations solutions that empower businesses on their transformational journey from legacy enterprise suites to dynamic MACH technologies.

The MACH architecture and underlying development principles allow Aprimo to provide more value to its customers and partners by delivering faster innovation, better availability, and the ability for businesses to easily scale content operations as their technology needs evolve.

“We’re pleased to formally welcome Aprimo into our global network of accredited MACH solution and service providers,” said Casper Rasmussen, President of MACH Alliance. “Following a rigorous selection process involving comprehensive technical and business evaluations, Aprimo has fulfilled our stringent criteria, showcasing their impressive capabilities.”

To learn more about Aprimo and the MACH Alliance, visit: https://www.aprimo.com/mach-alliance

About Aprimo

Aprimo offers industry-leading digital asset management and work management solutions that help teams spend their time and effort on content and marketing strategies to drive business outcomes and reach customers in the right channels. Aprimo’s powerful content operations platform provides organizations with a single source of truth to optimize the way they plan, develop, govern, and deliver exceptional brand experiences at scale. Learn more at www.aprimo.com.

About MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(6)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.

The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org, read here about MACH certification and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

