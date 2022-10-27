About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
Press Release

Argentum 47, Inc. Announces New CEO and Joint Venture With OPOP Media

4 minute read
October 27, 2022
Digital Marketing

Argentum 47, Inc. (“Argentum” or the “Company”) (www.argq.io) (OTC PINK: ARGQ), a provider of comprehensive artificial intelligence-enhanced digital marketing services such as branding, advertising, and lead generation, announced today the return of Robert Stephenson as CEO. Mr. Stephenson's return marks a new milestone for the Company, since the Company has made great progress as a result of Mr. Stephenson’s recent involvement. Among these developments is the formation of a joint venture with a prominent global media company, OPOP Media, a digital marketing agency based in Manchester, United Kingdom, that specializes in web development, web design, social media marketing, and mobile app development.

Mr. Stephenson was voted back in by the Board of Directors and Shareholders in order to maintain the Company's growth, something that was lacking under the previous leadership. With Mr. Stephenson's return to the helm, he has been able to build upon the Company's foundation to create additional growth opportunities, the most recent of which was the joint venture with OPOP Media.

“We are very pleased to have entered into this agreement with the very talented team at OPOP Media. The ability of a company to forge strategic partnerships can be key to unlocking new markets and is ultimately critical to that company’s overall success,” stated Robert Stephenson, the new CEO of Argentum 47. “We believe this joint venture allows Argentum to offer a more robust suite of products and services supporting both our ongoing business operations and our plans for domestic and international expansion. This is especially true in today's business environment, where the UK government has set ambitious targets for a variety of industries, including in the Energy sector, and companies that can form partnerships with businesses in these industries will be well-positioned to capitalize on resulting growth.”

Argentum believes the OPOP Media agreement enables us to have access to more expertise when executing complex digital campaigns, while simultaneously providing our clients with world-class digital marketing services. As a result of having access to a larger talent pool experienced in the development of high quality, online platforms, Argentum’s management expects it has increased its speed-to market, supporting the Company’s ability to quickly turn over campaigns at a faster pace.

About Argentum 47

Argentum 47 Inc., (OTC PINK: ARGQ), is a diversified holding company located in Nevada, United States with market positions in the United Kingdom, United States, and Europe. The Company is engaged in three primary business industries: Technology, Web Based Services, and Marketing Solutions. Its technology offering includes its proprietary AI (artificial intelligence) solutions and automation. Its web-based services include data management, storage and blockchain. Its Marketing solutions include advanced B2B and B2C lead generation marketing solutions. The Company’s principal activity is utilizing disruptive marketing solutions with proprietary AI and automation technologies to support customers in their marketing journey.

About OPOP Media

OPOP Media is one of the fastest-growing digital agencies in Manchester, combining global talent in branding, software development, and lead generation to elevate any business. They specialize in next-generation website/app design and development, as well as in-depth marketing intelligence, in order to consistently generate high-volume leads at a cost per lead that is more than 90 percent less than any other agency in the financial services industry.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management’s own knowledge and assessment of the Company’s industry and competition. The Company refers interested persons to its most recent Annual Disclosure and other disclosure documents uploaded to OTC Markets for a description of additional uncertainties and factors, which may affect forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

IR contact:
PCG Advisory
150 East 58th Street 16th Floor
New York, NY 10155 U.S.
Telephone U.S: (646) 863-6341        
Website: www.pcgadvisory.com
Email: [email protected]

Company contact:
Mr. Daniel Triana (CMO)
27 Sheet Street, Windsor, Berkshire, 
SL4 1BN United Kingdom
Telephone U.S.: (833) 568-8228 Telephone U.K.: +(44) 121 615 4720
Website: www.argq.io
Email: [email protected]

 


Featured Research

Featured research
White Paper
Delivering Frictionless Customer Experience
Key trends, tips and tools you can put to use this year to deliver great customer experiences amid significant change
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now
Featured research
eBook
EX and Great Tech: Complementary Pillars of the Customer Experience
How employee experience and contact center technology drive better CX outcomes
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Crafting personalized customer experiences with data
How using customer data and insights can help generate increased marketing ROI
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The State of Data and AI in Retail
4 Proven Strategies Brands Can Use to Unlock Greater Experience
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Your Business Shortcut to Digital Transformation
The Right Development Platform Makes a Difference
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Human-Centered AI for Customer Service
3 Systems You Need to Scale Your Support Operations
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Delivering Frictionless Customer Experience
Key trends, tips and tools you can put to use this year to deliver great customer experiences amid significant change
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now
Featured research
eBook
EX and Great Tech: Complementary Pillars of the Customer Experience
How employee experience and contact center technology drive better CX outcomes
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Crafting personalized customer experiences with data
How using customer data and insights can help generate increased marketing ROI
Read now

About CMSWire

For nearly two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals.

.

Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience and custom service leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. Our sister community, Reworked gathers the world's leading employee experience and digital workplace professionals.

Join the Community

Get the CMSWire Mobile App

Download App Store
Download google play