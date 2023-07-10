Julio Armando Moreno Parra, a leader in digital strategies and founder of Ultima Fuente, shared today his perspectives on the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in digital communication and marketing, based on his experience of over 10 years in the field.



"AI has gone from being an unreachable and expensive tool to being an accessible and valuable resource that has revolutionized efficiency, personalization, and analytical capacity in digital marketing and communication," said Moreno Parra. "However, it can also dehumanize communication and put privacy at risk if not used responsibly."



Moreno Parra emphasizes the importance of using AI ethically and responsibly. "The key is to find the right balance," he said. "We must use AI to improve our services and provide value to our customers, but always with a focus on ethics and privacy."



Moreno Parra has firsthand experience of how AI can improve efficiency and personalization in his projects. "AI is an excellent medium for processing large volumes of data and obtaining key insights in minutes," he explained. "In the case of Ultima Fuente, we use AI to conduct general research that allows us to find information more quickly."



However, he also warns about the risks and challenges associated with using AI in digital communication and marketing. "It is not yet 100% reliable, we must take the resources we receive with caution and care," warned Moreno Parra. "There must always be a curation of information and a deeper involvement of people."



Looking to the future, Moreno Parra sees an increasingly important role for AI in digital communication and marketing. "We are already living it in many aspects, where AI is taking on a lot of relevance," he said. "In a few years, I expect AI to be unstoppable and to help all people."



Moreno Parra also spoke about how he plans to continue exploring and using AI in his future projects and initiatives. "It is through trial and error to achieve success in each integration. Every day a new tool or alternative comes out, it is up to us to discover them and make the most of them," he said. "For example, AI is being incorporated into our media outlet, Ultima Fuente, for text curation, research, thematic proposals, trend identification, source location, fact checking, key insight extraction, and video transcriptions."



Finally, Moreno Parra spoke about how he is educating his audience and his clients about the benefits and risks of AI in digital communication and marketing. "We are talking about the topic and always communicating, the good and the bad," he said. "AI is a base, not a substitute for our tasks. It is a tool that allows us to reduce efforts and increase our productivity, and we must use it wisely."



About Julio Moreno Parra

Julio Moreno Parra is an expert in technologies, digital reputation strategies, communication, marketing, and journalism with over a decade of experience. He has collaborated with public figures, politicians, and industries, and is recognized as an emerging leading consultant who has been instrumental in the operation of successful campaigns in Mexico, Latin America, and Europe. In addition, he has collaborated with media outlets such as Xinhua, Imagen Televisión, TV Azteca, among others, and is the founder of UltimaFuente.com. In 2018, he was recognized with a Napolitan Victory Awards and has received awards in different international prizes such as the Clap Awards, Polaris Awards, and Reed Latino for his collaboration in successful projects. He has been a speaker at seminars, congresses, and talks.