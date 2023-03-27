ATKASA - Digital Agency, South Africa's leading digital marketing agency, announced today the launch of their new world-class website. After 14 years of success in the industry, ATKASA is once again setting the standard for digital marketing agencies across South Africa with their new website.



The new ATKASA website is not only visually stunning but also serves as a comprehensive resource for anyone interested in learning more about digital marketing. With a variety of new marketing packages available, including websites, digital marketing, social media marketing, search engine optimization, and Google Ads packages, businesses of all sizes can take advantage of ATKASA's expertise in the field.



One of the key benefits for consumers, particularly small and medium businesses, is the ability to access FREE Search Engine Optimisation reports of their websites. This powerful tool enables businesses to identify areas for improvement and develop a more effective online marketing strategy.



"We are thrilled to launch our new website and share our expertise in digital marketing with the world," said ATKASA founder and Managing Director, Leon Marinus. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop marketing packages that meet the needs of businesses of all sizes, and we are confident that our new website will help us continue to provide our clients with exceptional service and results.”



With over a decade of experience in the industry, ATKASA has established itself as a leader in digital marketing, serving clients across a range of industries. Their new website is set to further cement their reputation as a go-to agency for businesses looking to develop their online presence.



To learn more about ATKASA - Digital Agencyand their new website, visit www.atkasa.com today.