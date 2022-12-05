Audigent Integrates Financial Capacity-based Marketing Insights from Equifax into Industry-leading PMP Suite

Audigent, the leader in curated data and media solutions, today announced that it has integrated audience segments from Equifax, a global data, analytics and technology company, directly within the Audigent SmartPMP™ product. Through these newly-available segments, advertisers now have access to anonymized insights around consumer affluence, job roles & functions, automotive ownership by brand, and more.



“Financial capacity-based marketing insights from Equifax are a widely-trusted data source used across the marketing industry,” said Jake Abraham, Chief Commercial Officer of Audigent. “By integrating these segments directly into our private marketplace suite, we make it much easier for advertisers to access powerful targeting data within emerging environments. With or without cookies, advertisers still need direct access to first-party data to reach consumers in a privacy-focused fashion.”



Advertisers can take advantage of the following audience segments inside of Audigent’s data-centric SmartPMP, ContextualPMP™ and CognitivePMP™ products:



● Automotive ownership by brand

● Affluence Index™/ Economic Spectrum

● B2B Industry-specific audiences

● Public administration workers

● Job Role / Job Function



“At Equifax, we understand that smarter insights drive better business decisions,” said Lena Bourgeois, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Automotive Services at Equifax. “Through these integrations, we are pleased to make our unique, differentiated data assets more accessible to Audigent customers, helping them better meet the needs of consumers today. Further, the integration of Audigent's suite of PMP products with Equifax ensures that first-party data assets are handled and protected with best-in-class security and privacy practices.”



"With brands looking to maximize efficiency and return on ad spend, it's more important than ever that they reach qualified prospects and customers," said Scott Marsden, EVP, Media & Analytics at Quigley-Simpson. "Curation and trusted data sources have become critical tools that help our brand clients reach these audiences. We're excited to test the combination of the Equifax Affluence Index and Audigent's Curated Marketplaces. These integrations, where well-known data segments are paired with curated PMPs, should drive great performance for the ad industry."



"In the investment space, we are always seeking smart new ways to reach qualified audiences," said Kalli Chapman, VP of Paid Media, Prudential Financial. "I see real potential in the combination of Equifax segments and Audigent's Curated Marketplaces. These kinds of integrations, where well-known data segments are paired with curated PMPs, have the potential to drive great performance for the industry."



Audigent powers some of the industry’s most sought-after Curated Marketplaces through its SmartPMPs™(audience data), ContextualPMPs™ (contextual data) and CognitivePMPs™ (cognitive data) products. These innovative data and inventory marketplaces are transforming how global brand advertisers activate and optimize data through the supply chain, while also protecting and maintaining publisher optimization opportunities.



