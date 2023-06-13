AYR and CiGen Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Advanced IDP to Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia



AYR, a leading provider of advanced Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with CiGen, a prominent Australian AI Automation consulting firm. The collaboration aims to leverage CiGen's extensive network and expertise to expand the reach of AYR’s flagship IDP platform, SingularityAI, across Australia, New Zealand (ANZ) and Southeast Asia.

As part of this partnership, CiGen will serve as a Strategic Platinum Reseller of SingularityAI, enabling businesses in the region to benefit from AYR's cutting-edge IDP capabilities. SingularityAI utilizes proprietary computer vision, natural language processing, OCR and machine learning to streamline document processing, automate data extraction, and improve overall operational efficiency. By leveraging this advanced technology, organizations can transform their document-based workflows, reduce manual errors, and enhance productivity.



With their strong presence in the ANZ markets, CiGen brings extensive experience and a deep understanding of the region's specific business requirements. This strategic partnership will enable CiGen to deliver AYR's state-of-the-art IDP solution to their existing and new clients, empowering them to drive digital transformation and gain a competitive edge.



"We are thrilled to partner with CiGen to expand the availability of SingularityAI in ANZ and Southeast Asia," said Scott Lee, CRO of AYR. "CiGen's expertise in AI-driven intelligent automation and their commitment to delivering innovative solutions align perfectly with our mission to revolutionize document processing by solving unstructured data. Together, we will enable businesses in the region to harness the power of advanced IDP technology and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives."



Leigh Pullen, CEO of CiGen, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are excited to join forces with AYR and offer their cutting-edge IDP platform, SingularityAI, to our clients in ANZ and Southeast Asia. This partnership strengthens our commitment to providing transformative technology solutions that drive efficiency and enable organizations to unlock the true potential of their data. We look forward to a successful collaboration and helping businesses achieve their digital transformation goals."



The partnership between AYR and CiGen brings together two industry leaders in the field of advanced document processing, fostering innovation and delivering enhanced solutions to customers in Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia. Businesses in the region can now access the benefits of SingularityAI, empowering them to streamline their document-driven processes and unlock valuable insights from their data.



