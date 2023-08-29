SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Banzai International, Inc. (“Banzai” or the “Company”), a leading marketing technology company that provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions, today announced that it has joined HubSpot's App Partner Program and its webinar platform Demio is now a certified integration in HubSpot’s App Marketplace.

HubSpot, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, works hand-in-hand with App Partners to help grow their business through extending the product value of their apps, and distributing quality apps through the HubSpot App Marketplace.

Demio’s integration into HubSpot provides marketing teams the ability to create webinars, virtual events, and engaging experiences that deliver deep analytics within the HubSpot CRM. With Demio, marketers are able to uplevel their online events by creating engaging webinar programs that drive measurable results.

“Becoming a HubSpot App Partner allows us to seamlessly integrate our data-driven webinar solution into the HubSpot ecosystem, making it super simple for our customers to identify qualified webinar leads and measure the value of their webinar programming,” said Ashley Levesque, VP of Communications at Banzai. “This partnership allows us to enhance our customer experience and ultimately drive growth. Together with HubSpot, we’re shaping the future of marketing and sales technology.”

HubSpot’s App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. Certified integrations demonstrate an investment in product quality and customer experience.

“Our customers want to achieve great results fast, and we’re always looking to provide solutions and tools that will help them do their jobs quickly and streamline operations,” said Scott Brinker, VP of platform ecosystem at HubSpot. “Banzai’s Demio platform is a great option for achieving that efficiency, and we’re excited that they’re a part of the App Partner Program.”

In addition to becoming a HubSpot App Partner, Banzai will be attending HubSpot’s annual INBOUND conference, taking place September 5-8 in Boston, Massachusetts. INBOUND is the premier conference that brings together business, marketing, and sales leaders to network, learn, and grow. Banzai will be exhibiting all three days of the conference at Booth 47.

Learn more about Demio’s integration with HubSpot here.

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers accomplish their mission, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai customers include Square, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others. Learn more at www.banzai.io.

