Blazer Agency, an advertising agency based in Vilnius, Lithuania, uses advanced technology to assess and enhance performance for ecommerce store ROI for clients. By leveraging data, Blazer Agency is able to completely manage each client’s project scope while effectively measuring and optimizing the entire ecommerce store and media channel ROI for its clients. Using advanced tools such as super metrics and a grandmaster sheet, Blazer Agency satisfies clients by successfully helping them to improve ROI. The advertising agency consults directly with clients to assess their current ROI and develop a plan of action that will lead their brand to success.



Blazer Agency’s services include organizing Facebook ads, Instagram ads, TikTok ads, Google ads, email marketing, SMS marketing, user-generated content (UGC) management, CRO (Conversion Rate Optimisation), and advertising creatives. Clients are able to choose from three price models: per unit or service, full service (monthly retainer fee and % of advertising spend), and unlimited control. Each client is different and therefore requires a slightly different

approach. Clients will not have to deal with any hidden fees when working with Blazer Agency and can partake in regular weekly and monthly meetings, where they discuss results to ensure the agency is staying on track. There's also an option to have short sessions on a daily basis. Blazer Agency uses Slack for daily communication and results reporting. The company responds promptly, respecting clients' time and time zone during working hours.



"Our paid media strategists and in-house creatives have all the skills and knowledge needed to accelerate ROI for clients with ecommerce stores. Our company thrives by helping our clients to increase their global impact and gain different perspectives to boost their eCommerce business results. By placing our initial attention on the most scalable channels, we can stabilize top-line revenue growth for our client’s brands,” stated Agne Ginaite, CEO of Blazer Agency. “The Blazer Agency team works hard to help our clients make better decisions regarding their eCommerce stores to enhance ROI and financially thrive within their industry. We assist our clients in reaching their desired results using advanced technology, thoughtful approaches, and creating a unique path toward new opportunities for their brands. You won’t find services like the ones offered by Blazer Agency anywhere else.”



Founded in Vilnius, Lithuania by two passionate entrepreneurs, Blazer Agency is an agency that specializes in ecommerce, marketing and advertising. The Blazer Agency team is located all around the world, with goals and values that are based on harmonious teamwork, mutual trust, long-term cooperation, and a constant desire to deliver the best services and care to brands better than any other advertising agency. Blazer Agency has a history of helping clients to increase their revenue by hundreds of thousands of dollars per year.



For more information about Blazer Agency or to inquire about the company’s services and offerings, go to www.blazeragency.com. Get in touch with the company today to book a free consultation about how Blazer Agency can help your business grow.