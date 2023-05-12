BlueRose Technologies (BRT), a digital customer experience solutions company, has announced its sponsorship of PegaWorld iNspire 2023, the annual conference of Pegasystems, the low-code platform provider empowering the world’s leading enterprises to Build for Change®. The event will be held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, NV, from June 11-13, 2023.



PegaWorld iNspire is the forum to discover the latest advancements in Pega's technology, network with industry leaders, and learn from experts about unifying AI with automation to hyper-personalize customer engagement, get work done faster and adapt instantly to change.



BlueRose Technologies is proud to be a Pega Specialized Delivery Partner. This distinction is only awarded to a select few who have proven deep knowledge and success in Pega solution delivery.



We have over a decade’s experience in delivering exceptional solutions, with the expertise to tackle complex projects. We’ve partnered with organisations across industries around the globe to deliver on their transformation goals. We’ve helped clients optimize business processes and elevate engagement with their customers, so contributing to their bottom line. Our team will be on hand to hear from attendees and provide insights that help organisations achieve their goals faster and more efficiently. We’re committed to providing a personalized service and support to ensure you make the most of your visit.



"We are thrilled to be a part of PegaWorld iNspire 2023, an event that brings together Pega users and thought leaders from around the globe," says Thulasidas, COO & CO-Founder of BlueRose Technologies. "We believe our expertise in Pega solution delivery, combined with our passion for innovation, makes us the perfect partner for any organization looking to transform their business processes and stay ahead of the curve."



"BlueRose Technologies' proven expertise and commitment to attaining a specialization in Pega delivery excellence make them an invaluable partner for Pega and our clients," said Judy Buchholz, senior vice president of global partner ecosystems, Pegasystems. "We're excited to have them participate in PegaWorld iNspire, showcasing their ability to drive transformational success for organizations worldwide."



Don't miss the chance to learn from industry experts and connect with like-minded professionals. Visit us at booth #30 in the Innovation Hub and see how BRT can help your business thrive with Pega, and why partnering with BlueRose Technologies is the right choice for businesses looking to succeed in the digital age.

