About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
Press Release

BOLD Launches eCommerceDepartment.com

2 minute read
October 6, 2022
Digital Marketing

Bold Strategies, Inc., ("BOLD") today announced the launch of eCommerceDepartment.com, a new solution for mid-size manufacturers seeking to accelerate their growth. The service is the first of its kind, offering companies with little to no eCommerce staff everything they need to sell on major retail marketplaces and their direct-to-consumer (DTC) websites for one flat monthly fee.

"We started BOLD five years ago to make it easier to succeed online," said BOLD CEO Allan Peretz. "Our average client sees 54% annualized growth. eCommerceDepartment.com offers custom approaches and tools built specifically for the small and mid-size companies that need it most."

Today, companies can spend months or years finding the right people and the software needed to manage content, optimize media, and analyze business performance. With eCommerceDepartment.com, companies can get a world-class growth team, armed with the best technology, in 1-2 weeks. In addition, the company estimates that most clients will save 40% or more annually by using the service.

Clients also benefit from the advice of proven brand and retail experts. Leadership includes veterans of P&G, Unilever, Walmart, and other leading firms. "Strategy is a critical part of this solution. In addition to their eCommerce expertise, our leaders understand brand management and this shows in our work," said Peretz.

eCommerceDepartment.com is a full-service, "done for you" offering including: 

  • Market strategy and analysis 
  • eCommerce creative - Item pages, websites, videos, and ads
  • Performance marketing - Retail media, search, and social
  • Loyalty marketing - eMail, SMS and subscriptions
  • Back office systems - Inventory and customer service

To learn more or to schedule a free consultation, visit eCommerceDepartment.com.

About Bold Strategies, Inc.

BOLD is one of the fastest-growing private companies in the USA and has been named on the Inc. 5000 list for two years in a row. We make multi-channel eCommerce growth simple for CPGs by managing every aspect of your business on Instacart, GoPuff, Amazon, Shopify, and other shopping destinations. Our team of award-winning Fortune 50 marketing and eCommerce leaders has decades of experience growing brands such as Samsung, Gillette, Nestle, Campbell's, and many more. For more information, visit www.boldstrategies.com

Contact information:
Darcy Ramler
Chief Revenue Officer
[email protected]
479-278-4781

Featured Research

Featured research
Research Report
CX Trends, Challenges, & Opportunities
Understanding the Urgency of Customer Centricity
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Verint Experience Index: Banking
CSAT, NPS and Customer Behavior Insights
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
The more personalized the customer experience, the higher the ROI
The value of getting personalization right – or wrong – is growing
Read now
Featured research
Guide
The Inner Circle Guide to Agent Engagement & Empowerment
Speak your customer’s language
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Your Business Shortcut to Digital Transformation
The Right Development Platform Makes a Difference
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Consumer Attitudes, Expectations, and Preferences for Customer Service
Find out what consumers value most when interacting with customer service
Read now
Featured research
Buyer's Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2022 Q1)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
CX Trends, Challenges, & Opportunities
Understanding the Urgency of Customer Centricity
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Verint Experience Index: Banking
CSAT, NPS and Customer Behavior Insights
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
The more personalized the customer experience, the higher the ROI
The value of getting personalization right – or wrong – is growing
Read now
Featured research
Guide
The Inner Circle Guide to Agent Engagement & Empowerment
Speak your customer’s language
Read now