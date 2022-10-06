BOLD Launches eCommerceDepartment.com

Share Save

Bold Strategies, Inc., ("BOLD") today announced the launch of eCommerceDepartment.com, a new solution for mid-size manufacturers seeking to accelerate their growth. The service is the first of its kind, offering companies with little to no eCommerce staff everything they need to sell on major retail marketplaces and their direct-to-consumer (DTC) websites for one flat monthly fee.

"We started BOLD five years ago to make it easier to succeed online," said BOLD CEO Allan Peretz. "Our average client sees 54% annualized growth. eCommerceDepartment.com offers custom approaches and tools built specifically for the small and mid-size companies that need it most."

Today, companies can spend months or years finding the right people and the software needed to manage content, optimize media, and analyze business performance. With eCommerceDepartment.com, companies can get a world-class growth team, armed with the best technology, in 1-2 weeks. In addition, the company estimates that most clients will save 40% or more annually by using the service.

Clients also benefit from the advice of proven brand and retail experts. Leadership includes veterans of P&G, Unilever, Walmart, and other leading firms. "Strategy is a critical part of this solution. In addition to their eCommerce expertise, our leaders understand brand management and this shows in our work," said Peretz.

eCommerceDepartment.com is a full-service, "done for you" offering including:

Market strategy and analysis

eCommerce creative - Item pages, websites, videos, and ads

Performance marketing - Retail media, search, and social

Loyalty marketing - eMail, SMS and subscriptions

Back office systems - Inventory and customer service

To learn more or to schedule a free consultation, visit eCommerceDepartment.com.

About Bold Strategies, Inc.

BOLD is one of the fastest-growing private companies in the USA and has been named on the Inc. 5000 list for two years in a row. We make multi-channel eCommerce growth simple for CPGs by managing every aspect of your business on Instacart, GoPuff, Amazon, Shopify, and other shopping destinations. Our team of award-winning Fortune 50 marketing and eCommerce leaders has decades of experience growing brands such as Samsung, Gillette, Nestle, Campbell's, and many more. For more information, visit www.boldstrategies.com.

Contact information:

Darcy Ramler

Chief Revenue Officer

[email protected]

479-278-4781

