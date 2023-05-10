The global business analytics software market size was valued at $61.10 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $177.00 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The business analytics software industry is expected to develop due to an increase in the usage of advanced analytics in various companies and the requirement to derive valuable insights from previously underutilized data. In addition, the market has grown due to an increase in demand for cloud-based Big Data analytics software among small and medium businesses.

Request Sample PDF Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3216

Surge in the need for better insights for business planning, as well as emerging trends such as social media analytics, are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period. Furthermore, the key factor that drives the growth of the business analytics software industry includes rise in adoption of business analytics software by multiple organizations, surge in demand for cloud-based business analytics software among SMEs, and numerous benefits provided by business analytics solutions.

In addition, ability of business analytics software to deliver enhanced & faster decision-making and to provide competitive advantage by analyzing and acting upon information in a timely manner propel the growth of the market. Furthermore, worldwide acceleration of digital transformation in enterprises due to COVID-19 outbreak fuels growth of the market. However, budget constraints in small & medium size businesses to provide effective data warehousing and lack of skilled workforce limit the growth of this market. Conversely, emerging trends such as social media analytics & text analytics and increase in need to gain insights for business planning are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Inquire Here Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3216

On the basis of component, the software segment dominated the overall business analytics software market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in adoption of business analytics software among enterprises to gain strategic as well as competitive advantage over their competitors. In addition, it helps them to make quick & informed decisions through the analysis of the business data, which drives the growth of the market. However, the services segment is expected to witness highest growth, as these services ensure effective functioning of software throughout the process.

Region wise, the business analytics software market was dominated by North America in 2020 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to factors such as major shift toward digital transformation, rise in cloud deployment among small & medium businesses, and ongoing modernization of manufacturing drive heavy investment in business analytics software market in the U.S. and Canada. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to strong economic growth along with the ongoing development in the services sector, which drives business enterprises to invest heavily in business analytics software to sustain growth and improve productivity.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3216

The key players profiled in the business analytics software market analysis are Adobe, Fair Isaac Corporation, Google LLC., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Qlik, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Procure Complete Report (237 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://bit.ly/41mekpm

Access Full Summary of Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/business-analytics-software-market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1-800-792-5285

email us here