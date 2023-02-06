Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications (www.charteredcertifications.com) is excited to announce the launch of a new program and designation for social media and marketing leaders — Certified Viral TikTok Marketing Manager (CVTM™). This certified program, available through on-demand and live training, will train social media and marketing professionals in the art of creating and executing viral TikTok marketing campaigns.



By the end of this program, participants will attain the Certified Viral TikTok Marketing Manager (CVTM™) designation, which can be leveraged to boost their professional credentials and demonstrate their skills as an effective social media and marketing leader in the age of TikTok.



Program Overview

A recent study by the Hootsuite shows that TikTok is the fastest-growing social media platform with over 1 billion active users worldwide. The platform has become a powerful tool for businesses looking to reach and engage with new audiences in creative and innovative ways. Global companies today including Gucci, Dior, and McDonald's have all adopted TikTok into their marketing strategies to reach new audiences and drive engagement.



This Certified Viral TikTok Marketing Manager (CVTM™) program will take participants through the process of creating and executing viral TikTok marketing campaigns by harnessing best practices used by global companies today. Participants will learn how to use powerful frameworks to prepare for TikTok campaigns, while ensuring effective content creation, audience targeting, and campaign analysis. They will discover how to leverage the latest tools and features on TikTok, such as Hashtag Challenges, Duet and Reels, to create engaging and shareable content. Throughout the program, participants will be taught how to incorporate TikTok into their organization's overall marketing strategy and design an effective plan that can help their organization achieve their desired outcomes on the platform



Global Recognition

On successful completion of the program, participants will attain their Certified Viral TikTok Marketing Manager (CVTM™) designation that can be added to their professional credentials. This globally recognized certification endorses their skills as a fully qualified social media and marketing leader with expertise in TikTok marketing, content creation, and audience engagement.



This trademarked certification is governed and maintained by Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications, and it is fully accredited and certified by CPD worldwide as conforming to Continuing Professional Principles



Key Skills Participants Will Gain

Empowering and insightful, participants will acquire the following key skills including:



• TikTok Marketing Strategy Development

• Content Creation and Editing

• Audience Targeting and Segmentation

• Hashtag Challenges and Duet

• Reels and Stitch

• Video optimization

• Campaign Analysis and Optimization

• Influencer Marketing

• TikTok Ad Campaigns

• Live Streaming

• Engagement Metrics

• TikTok Analytics

• TikTok Algorithm

• TikTok trends and best practices



Registration Details

This program is available through live training or through on-demand.

To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can click here.



To register for the on-demand program, participants can click here.

