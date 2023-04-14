Comintelli, a leading market and competitive intelligence company, today launched an integration between their SaaS platform, Intelligence2day®, and Open AI’s generative AI technology.

"AI-driven insights are the future, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this development,” says Jesper Martell, CEO of Comintelli. "Our commitment to continuously provide our customers with the latest tools to help them succeed is a strong driving force behind this integration."

The integration allows Comintelli customers to benefit from AI-powered insights through a new feature called "Key Takeaways". It uses Open AI's large language model to summarize articles and reports into concise bullet points. The feature “Executive Summary” is also available for summarizing attached files and documents. These features help customers to quickly and easily see the main messages in large information flows.

“Although we already had extensive AI capabilities, such as clustering, classification, translation, we believe that generative AI is one of the most disruptive technologies ever for knowledge workers,” says Jesper Martell, CEO of Comintelli. “We see that there are many tasks in market and competitive intelligence that can be simplified with this technology and will therefore continue to develop our new integration with OpenAI API in the coming months."

While the technology is impressive, it is important for organizations to consider the implications of feeding any proprietary or sensitive data into AI-powered tools. Comintelli's integration with Open AI has taken this into consideration, ensuring customer data remains safe and secure.

