Consensus' ECFax Digital Cloud Faxing Solution Achieves Veterans Affairs ATO in Partnership With Federal Contractor, Cognosante

Share Save

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI), a leader in enterprise cloud faxing and interoperability solutions, today announced that its government offering, Enterprise Cloud Fax (ECFax), available through a partnership with prime contractor Cognosante, has achieved Authority to Operate (ATO) from Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and is in process of final certification with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) PMO at the highest security impact level. Supporting VA's ECFax program marks Consensus' official entry into the U.S. federal government marketplace.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is the world's largest digital fax provider and a trusted global source for the transformation, enhancement and secure exchange of digital information. We leverage our 25-year history of success by providing advanced solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, insurance and manufacturing, as well as state and federal government. Our solutions consist of: cloud faxing, digital signature, robotic process automation, interoperability and workflow enhancement; and intelligent data extraction using natural language processing and artificial intelligence that result in improved outcomes. Our solutions can be combined with best-in-class managed services for optimal implementations. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com and follow @ConsensusCS on Twitter to learn more.

About Cognosante

Cognosante is a mission-driven technology company delivering innovative and transformative solutions that improve the health and safety of Americans. With more than a decade of experience working with Federal and state government agencies, we aim to expand access to care, improve care delivery, deliver solutions addressing social determinants of health, and ensure safety and security through multi-faceted technology and customer experience (CX) solutions. Our broad range of capabilities includes enterprise IT and cloud, data science, telehealth, interoperability, public health surveillance, clinical performance, eligibility and enrollment, and consumer engagement. Visit https://www.cognosante.com for more information.

Media relations:

Laura L. Adams

[email protected]

571 606-2288