Countable Partnership With Subtext Increases Brand Engagement to Underserved Digital Communities

Subtext , an award-winning texting platform connecting brands and their audiences, today announced its partnership with Countable , the leading SaaS platform for community management and engagement. Through this partnership, Countable’s platform will offer Subtext’s SMS services to enable communication avenues to underserved digital communities that may not have direct or consistent access to broadband internet.



According to census data, 23% of US households do not have direct access to broadband but 97% percent utilize SMS for various communication purposes. Countable’s partnership with Subtext not only enables Countable to integrate best-in-class SMS services but accommodates the need for brands and organizations to engage whole communities often left out of communication strategies — most commonly consisting of low-income families, essential workers, and remote-access households.

"Countable is changing the way brands and organizations engage with their communities, and we couldn't be more excited to help them continue to drive meaningful impact,” said Mike Donoghue, co-founder and CEO of Subtext. "Every day we have the chance to see how opening up a dialog with supporters lends itself to engagement and a personal sense of belonging. The combination of these two industry-leading technologies is only going to accelerate the trends we're already seeing."

The Subtext capability invites brands and organizations that are seeking ways to more readily access and serve populations most easily targeted through mobile phones. Inaccessibility to a broadband connection will no longer be an impediment to participating in and receiving the full benefits of engaging in a community. This integration also provides the option to receive group communication or even engage with individuals via SMS, with more options available to connect based on the audiences' level of access.

“This is only a step towards our mission to be a leading, inclusive, community engagement platform,” said Jaime Peters, vice president, client success and operations at Countable. “We take our commitments to inclusion very seriously, and we knew that Subtext’s leadership and deep understanding of both individual creators and large media entities would help us drive and scale our SMS capabilities to tap communities that have not been easily accessed before.”

Countable is the top SaaS platform for community management and engagement. Since its founding, Countable has powered over 120 successful implementations for purpose-driven organizations committed to making a measurable difference, including Albertsons, Levis, Patagonia, and Starbucks, as well as Environmental Defense Fund and USAFacts. Countable leverages its Causes.com audience as a service offering in order to empower enterprises to establish a vibrant community experience and turn engagement into meaningful, measurable, and scalable impact. The result is increased revenue, maximized retention, and continuous innovation. www.countable.com

Subtext is an award-winning conversation platform that connects creators and subscribers through text messaging. By making direct connections with their fans, Subtext hosts have the ability to communicate one on one or at scale. Subtext customers include Sony Music, Conde Nast, USA Today Network, Buzzfeed, INFLCR, and IRONMAN. Subtext is the fourth product spinout from The Alpha Group, a successful incubator for new technology and media properties inside Advance. Advance’s portfolio of exceptional companies includes Condé Nast, American City Business Journals, Leaders Group, Stage Entertainment, Turnitin, 1010data, and POP. Advance is also among the largest shareholders in Charter Communications, Discovery, and Reddit. For more information, visit joinsubtext.com .

