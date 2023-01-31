TapClicks, the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics and reporting solutions for media companies, digital marketing agencies, brands, franchises, and HIPAA covered entities, announces that Dany El-Eid has been named vice president of Partnerships and Business Development.

Dany El-Eid joins the TapClicks team with more than 15 years of digital marketing and ecosystem leadership experience, including formerly serving as a director at Adverity. At TapClicks, El-Eid will expand and support the company’s strategic partnerships and mutual business opportunities.

"We are excited to collaborate with our partners to deliver seamlessly-integrated, best-in-class solutions for our customers,” El-Eid said. “By working closely with our partners and focusing on ease of doing business, ROI, and profitability, we will not only grow our businesses but also empower our customers achieve unparalleled omnichannel marketing success."

Over his career, Dany El-Eid has served as a Board Member of TapCanada; on the Board of Advisors, Oxia Initiative in Canada; as Director, North America at Adverity; as Vice President, Data Architecture and Technology at dentsu international; as Director, Data Architecture and Digital Acquisitions at BIXLER; and as Managing Director at Pixelbug. His experience has spanned early seed stage through publicly-traded companies, including international leadership, and building high-performing teams in the emerging technology and data industry.

“We are pleased to accelerate the expansion of our strategic partner program with a seasoned veteran like Dany leading the effort,” commented Babak Hedayati, CEO and Founder of TapClicks. "Creating fully integrated partner solutions with our unified data and operations platform, TapClicks will continue to build value that is uniquely differentiated from all other solutions in the industry."

El-Eid’s educational background includes an (executive) MBA at McGill HEC Montréal; a certificate in Artificial Intelligence at MIT Sloan School of Management; a certificate in Negotiation Mastery from Harvard Business School Executive Education; and a B.A. in Advertising from the American University in Dubai.

About TapClicks

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics and reporting solutions for media companies, digital marketing agencies, brands, franchises, and HIPAA covered entities. The TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform provides end-to-end business intelligence capabilities that include SEO, social and PPC reporting, automated order entry, set up and approval workflows, marketing performance analysis and the creation of interactive visual reports and presentations. TapClicks integrates more than 200 different data sources via its Connector Marketplace to provide marketers with the ability to analyze data from the full breadth of popular marketing and advertising tools used in the industry today.

Recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Silicon Valley by Inc., TapClicks is headquartered in San Jose, California, with locations in Boston, Massachusetts; Nashville, Tennessee; and New York City; as well as international offices in Montreal, Canada; Bogota, Colombia; Hyderabad, India; and Pune, India. For more information, please visit www.tapclicks.com.