Datasembly, the leading provider of real-time product pricing, promotions, and assortment data for retailers and CPG brands, today announced the introduction of a new service: Product Matching. Building upon its product portfolio, Datasembly continues to lead the industry in collecting and harmonizing retail product data at scale to unlock new levels of analysis and optimization previously unavailable to the market.

Powered by Datasembly’s comprehensive data collection, the Product Matching service offers the largest base of the highest-quality product matches that provide instant clarity into the competitive product landscape, while solving a notoriously difficult challenge to keep product matching collections fresh through a first-ever, proprietary, match maintenance engine.

Datasembly’s Product Matching combines the power and scale of the company’s data with machine learning to identify matching products across the entirety of the market. This includes matches between private label products and matches from private label to national brand. Variable weight and PLU matching is notoriously difficult and Datasembly’s matching service is tackling this challenge for important categories like meat, seafood, produce and bulk. The company has created a database of over 75 thousand universal matches and is expanding this daily. As the fastest and most robust way to understand like products across the marketplace, Datasembly’s Product Matching is a critical solution for both retailers and CPGs who are navigating one of the most volatile consumer resets in recent history.

“While inflation continues to permeate our lives affecting everything from the stock market to the price of eggs, it has become incredibly hard for retailers, CPGs and even consumers to keep up,” said Ben Reich, Datasembly CEO. “With the unprecedented rise of grocery prices and the subsequent growth of private label products, real-time tracking of competitor products and assortment data has become a critical need for our partners. Our new Product Matching platform arms CPGs and retailers with a fast and reliable tool that offers transparency into the marketplace, allowing them to glean insights that are more important now than ever as we battle with an unsettled economy.”

Datasembly works with leading retailers across mass, drug, dollar and specialty, as well as some of the world's most recognizable brands. The new matching service solves an important market need for the ecosystem and early reception of the solution has been very positive. “We are leveraging Datasembly's high quality, detailed product matching for several thousand private label products,” said Ben Plaza, Business Analytics Manager at Skogen’s Festival Foods. “The accuracy, breadth, and consistency of the deliverables enables us to pursue new strategic retail opportunities.”

This new product offering is available alongside the popular Grocery Price Index (GPI), a free interactive resource with the widest set of standard metrics to help retailers better understand industry pricing trends.

Backed by more than three years of harmonized product data, Datasembly’s proprietary collection delivers meaningful insights previously unavailable from legacy market research platforms. Data includes pricing, promotion, and assortment information for both online and brick and mortar retailers, providing clients with invaluable insight and competitive information for real-time product transparency.

Datasembly empowers brands and retailers to make data-driven decisions about pricing, promotion and assortment in real-time. Datasembly collects hyper-local, real-time data from over 150,000 stores representing 200 of the largest retailers across North America. Datasembly’s intuitive web application leverages this data to solve real-world problems and deliver immediate visibility and insights that save time, money and improve efficiencies. For more information, visit www.datasembly.com.

