More than 1 in 4 ecommerce companies want to switch ecommerce platforms—expecting to spend up to $500,000 to do so. But ecommerce platforms are notoriously complex. The technology changes rapidly and finding the right provider can be daunting.



Digital Commerce 360’s all new 2023 Ecommerce Platforms Report is the world’s most comprehensive (and digestible) analysis on the ecommerce platform industry and a necessary tool for businesses looking to change platform providers and platforms providers looking to drive new sales.



This report is packed with details on where companies have invested in platforms, why many of them are looking to switch platform providers and the latest trends in platform technology. Read about the battle for tech talent, the emerging concept of composable platforms and the latest trends in platform functionality and follow the journey of several major players in both retail and B2B that are ready to choose a new platform.



Plus, check out our annual lists of the leading platform vendors to the Top 1000 retailers and the ecommerce platforms used by the Top 500 retailers.



Key Facts:

--76% of retailers plan to increase spending on technology and services over the next year

--The two largest ecommerce merchants in the U.S. (Amazon and Walmart) both use their own proprietary in-house systems

--Merchants’ expectations of the cost of switching platforms vary widely, with the majority planning to spend between $25,001 and $500,000

--35% of retailers are looking to find commerce software adapted for them and hosted externally in a single-tenant environment

--According to a Digital Commerce 360 survey, Salesforce, BigCommerce, Oracle and Shopify build six of the seven most-popular platforms



Included in the report:

--Extensive analysis on where companies have invested in platforms, why many of them are looking to switch platform providers, and what the latest trends are in platform technology

--10 charts and graphs packed with all-new industry data

--List of the leading platform vendors to the Top 1000 retailers

--List of the ecommerce platforms used by the Top 500 retailers

--Deep dive into the emerging concept of composable platforms



If you would like to include our data in your reporting, please source Digital Commerce 360 and include our URL.



