Leading eCommerce solutions provider, DynamicWeb, is busy preparing for two upcoming conferences this month. On May 21-22, 2023, DynamicWeb will be a proud sponsor and exhibitor at the 2023 Innovia Customer Conference. This two-day conference is jam-packed with educational content designed to provide attendees with new knowledge they can apply to their businesses. The conference features an exciting variety of content from Innovia Consulting and its partners, including DynamicWeb.



Ryan Meade and Anne Marie Villahermosa of DynamicWeb will be hosting a breakout session on Monday, May 22 at 11:10am. This session, eCommerce and Product Information Management Trends: Increase Revenue, Reduce Costs, and Accelerate Omnichannel Selling will dive into how online ordering, self-service portals, and product information management systems can increase top-line profitability, as well as provide a review of industry trends to ensure a business’ digital strategy meets its customer expectations.



DynamicWeb will also be a sponsor at DynamicsCon LIVE, running from May 22-25, 2023 at the same location, immediately following the Innovia conference.

This three-day event will offer over 115 educational sessions and be primarily focused on Dynamics GP, Power Platform, and Dynamics 365 products including Business Central, Customer Engagement, and Finance & Operations. DynamicWeb will be co-sponsoring a Welcome Community Reception that will begin opening night on Monday at 5:30pm. They are thrilled to connect with other industry professionals and co-sponsor the networking reception with Vertex, Stock IQ, FloQast, Continia, and iSolutions.



DynamicWeb welcomes potential attendees to register for both conferences to learn more about DynamicWeb’s products and how they can help grow and optimize their eCommerce strategies.

About the Company:

DynamicWeb is a world-leading provider of eCommerce, CMS, PIM, and Marketing solutions for mid/large and enterprise-sized companies. With more than 20+ years in business and more than 12,000 websites running on DynamicWeb, they have the experience and the software necessary to create powerful eCommerce solutions tailored to specific vertical requirements. The platform lowers the total cost of ownership and reduces complexity since customers can work in one unified interface and fewer integrations instead of multiple loosely connected applications.

Contact:

Brad Vorbeck

DynamicWeb

+1 310.405.0550

[email protected]