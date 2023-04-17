Emergen Research's report titled "Global FinFET Technology Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2027" offers a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide FinFET Technology market.

By Type (CPU, MC, FPGA, SoC, Network Processor, GPU),

By Technology (7nm, 10nm, 14nm, 16nm, 20nm, 22nm),

By End-Use (Consumer Electronics, High-End Networks, Automotive, Others),

By Region Forecasts to 2027

FinFET Technology market is anticipated to reach USD 58.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Due to the advantages of chipsets designed with FinFET technology, such as the ability to operate at lower voltages and faster processing speeds than non-FinFET chipsets, the FinFET technology market is expected to grow significantly. The use of these chips in wearable devices since many consumer electronics manufacturers are developing a wide variety of wearable devices to adhere to the varying needs of customers, has also made a positive impact on the market.

Excellent characteristics of FinFET technology comprise higher technological flexibility than the planar distributed generator, suppressed short channel effect, improvement in driving current flow, and more portability is boosting the demand among manufacturers. Besides, the automotive sector is using these semiconductors and microprocessor chips in cars to provide better features to the consumers which will drive the FinFET technology market in the automotive industry in the forecasted period.

Scope of Research:

The market Size Value in 2030: 58.48 Billion

CAGR (2022-2030): 25.8%

Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking. Competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Customization Scope: 10hrs of free customization and expert consultation

