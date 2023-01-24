CONNECT ConferenceEditorial CalendarPodcastAwardsAdvertising
Emplifi Integrates Snapchat for Improved Analytics and Marketing Measurement

January 24, 2023
Emplifi, the leading unified customer experience (CX) platform, today announced an integration with the visual messaging app, Snapchat. This initiative will allow customers using Emplifi’s Social Marketing Cloud the opportunity to measure and manage their organic Snapchat content on the platform, without leaving the Social Marketing Cloud.

Emplifi is part of a small group of partners to bring this feature to market, enabling marketers to:

  • View Snaps directly in Content Hub from their connected public profiles.
  • Gain insights from selected metrics, such as taps (forward and back), impressions, organic reach, swipes (up and down), and view time.

“The integration of Snap Analytics into Emplifi’s Social Marketing Cloud means marketers are no longer limited to measuring their organic Snapchat campaigns on data from their mobile apps,” said Kyle Wong, Chief Strategy Officer, Emplifi. “Social media teams now have a holistic view of their performance across all social channels - including Snapchat - in one place.”

Brands are more effectively able to monitor organic performance on Snapchat, using insights for strategic decision making which contributes to campaign performance.

Snapchat has 363 million daily active users worldwide and reaches over 75% of 13- to 34-year-olds in more than 20 countries – presenting a unique opportunity for brands targeting younger generations such as Gen Z and millennials. Its continuous development of commerce features and augmented reality technology has also made Snapchat the number one platform where Gen Z enjoys sharing purchases they love.

“We’re excited to partner with Emplifi, to provide brands with simple, effective tools to help them meaningfully engage with their communities on Snapchat,” said Ashley Musselman, Global Product Marketing Manager, Snap Inc. “Snapchat users are highly active and engaged on the platform. Now brand marketers will be able to leverage performance insights within Emplifi to engage with their communities and continuously improve their social media strategy.”

About Emplifi

Emplifi is the leading unified customer experience (CX) platform that brings marketing, commerce, and care together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. More than 8,400 brands, including Delta Air Lines, Ford Motor Company, and McDonald's, rely on Emplifi to provide their customers with outstanding experiences at every touchpoint. For more information, visit www.emplifi.io.

