Exeno Rolls Out Phase 2 of Its Ambassador Program

Share Save

Riding on the immense success of its global Ambassador Program launched in May earlier this year, a creator of innovations for ecommerce exeno releases the next phase of the program. For its Ambassadors, exeno has prepared an increased prize pool of USD 15,000 worth of exeno coins (EXN).



The Ambassador Program was created to help exeno reach a wider audience and create a buzz in the community about exeno coin. In phase 1, the program saw great success, with 10,000 ambassadors connecting and joining the platform.



In phase 2, which will be bigger and more rewarding than the previous phase, the initiative is now searching for even more ambassadors to help them grow and expand further.

The unique program invites blockchain geeks, shopping, and lifestyle enthusiasts to join their vision of "bringing crypto to life" and get rewarded in exeno coin. Anyone with experience and an interest in crypto and expanding the exeno brand online is welcome to apply.



Ambassadors may choose one of the following roles for themselves: Content Creator, Moderator, Translator, Product Feedback, Fundraiser, Promotional Ambassador, Writer and Forum Writer. For more details about the roles of Ambassadors, visit: ambassador.exeno.com



With the efforts of its team of Ambassadors, the native cryptocurrency EXN gained a lot of popularity and visibility in the crypto circles. With the coin going strong, the project team plans to launch the Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) of EXN in October this year.An Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) is a coin sale supervised by a cryptocurrency exchange. IEOs, like ICOs, provide investors with new coins while raising funding. IEOs are only open to exchange users, albeit some IEOs may take place on several exchanges. The growing coin utility and the potential listing gains encourage crypto enthusiasts to make the most of the opportunity — get on board and take exeno to the moon!



If you are interested in becoming an exeno Ambassador, please visit their website to learn more and apply.

About exeno

exeno is merging the ecommerce world with blockchain technology and has become a leader within the crypto commerce (“c-commerce”) space. It uses the untapped potential of cryptocurrencies to lead ecommerce to a Web3-based reality. As a result, exeno offers innovative tools and solutions that make online shopping and crypto payments faster, more secure, and more adaptable. By joining the exeno ecosystem you and your company can keep up with the changing world and benefit from the best of technology.

To learn more about exeno visit: Website | Whitepaper | Twitter | Discord | Instagram | Telegram

Contact:

Divya Bhatia

Project manager, Luna PR

[email protected]