Extendly Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire GHL Experts

Extendly, a leader in providing white label support services, and GHL Experts, a leader in providing Highlevel add-on software solutions, have entered into an agreement under which Extendly will acquire GHL Experts.

This acquisition will bring together two of the leading innovative companies in the Go Highlevel software ecosystem and will enable Extendly to provide even more value to its clients through the use of GHL Experts innovative software solutions.

GHL Experts, founded by Ferhan Patel in 2019, has established itself as a leading go-to resource for HighLevel platform customization services and add-on solutions to the Go HighLevel saas platform. The company's team of experienced consultants have helped thousands of agencies navigate complex technological challenges and achieve their goals.

The acquisition of GHL Experts by Extendly is a natural fit as both companies are committed to helping marketing agencies succeed on the HighLevel platform. The combined expertise of the two teams will allow Extendly to offer a wider range of services to its clients, leveraging GHL Experts software to deliver even more value-driven solutions.

Extendly, founded by Beant Singh in 2021, has made a name for itself by providing its white label support services for agencies of all sizes selling Go HighLevel as a white labeled software.

In addition to its team of experienced consultants, GHL Experts brings to the table a community membership of over 5,000+ agencies, as well as a robust software stack built on top of the Highlevel platform. These resources will be fully integrated into Extendly as part of the acquisition, allowing the combined company to offer an even wider range of services and solutions to empower its clients to succeed and differentiate themselves from other agencies.

The acquisition of GHL Experts is a strategic move for Extendly, as it will not only bring in a talented team of consultants, but also give the company access to a large and engaged community of agency owners.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Extendly," said Ferhan Patel, founder of GHL Experts. "Beant and the team at Extendly have built a great company and provide tremendous value to their clients. This acquisition is a natural fit as both companies are committed to helping marketing agencies succeed on the HighLevel platform. By combining our expertise, we will be able to offer a wider range of services to our clients and leverage GHL Experts' innovative software to deliver even more value."

Beant Singh, founder of Extendly, added: "GHL Experts has established itself as a go-to resource for HighLevel platform customization services and add-on solutions. Their team of experienced consultants and robust software stack make them a valuable addition to the Extendly family. We are excited to work together to help businesses and agencies around the world achieve their goals on the HighLevel platform."

About GHL Experts

GHL Experts is a boutique Marketing Consultancy designed to help Highlevel Marketing Agencies reach their full technological and automation potential. GHL Experts currently services a community of 5000+ marketing agency owners. To learn more, visit http://www.ghlexperts.com

About Extendly

At Extendly we are hyper focused on helping you make your HighLevel journey easier through our white label support services, snapshot systems and coaching sessions. Agencies that work with us are happily using Extendly's services to quickly launch their white label saas offer and support their clients. To learn more, visit http://www.getextendly.com

Media contact:

Sharan Kaur

Extendly for Highlevel

1 (669) 232-8610

[email protected]