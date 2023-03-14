Factoreal , the leading customer engagement platform helping marketers create robust experiences at every touchpoint, today announced the release of its new product, Agent App, to provide a new level of support to businesses in their customers’ acquisition and retention strategy via WhatsApp Business and the company website. The Factoreal Agent App provides powerful chat routing capabilities to satisfy business routing needs, ensuring visitor chats are always directed to suitable agents, leading to an improved customer service experience.

Trends in WhatsApp Businesses & Live Chats

According to a report , there are more than 2 billion global users on WhatsApp, making it one of the most used internet messaging apps today. In 2018 Meta launched WhatsApp Business to help businesses communicate more effectively with their customers. One industry in particular that has embraced WhatsApp Business is the sports sector. Many soccer teams across Europe and Latin America use WhatsApp as an integral part of their marketing, messaging, and consumer engagement strategy. Sports teams that utilize WhatsApp reap the benefits of direct communication with their fanbase. WhatsApp is a supremely effective customer service tool because it allows sports fans to communicate with their most frequently used mode of communication: text messaging.

And according to Forrester, 41% of customers expect live chat on a company’s website. For customers that visit a company website on a mobile device, that number is as high as 50% . Another report from J.D. Power found that live chat has become the leading digital contact method for online customers. A staggering 42% of customers prefer live chat compared to just 23% for email and 16% for social media or forums. Live chat has become the leading digital contact method for online customers, as a staggering 46% of customers prefer live chat compared to just 29% for email and 16% for social media.

About Factoreal Agent App

Factoreal’s Agent App is a new real-time messaging app that empowers a company’s customer engagement agents to manage, view, monitor, and take control of all the conversations happening on either the company's WhatsApp Business or website, in real-time, from anywhere. Agent App allows businesses to initiate a human takeover and continue discussions where the bot left off. Additionally, Agent App provides a company with a unique opportunity to connect with its customers on the move by viewing and assigning conversations to any customer engagement representative.

Here are the benefits of the Agent App product:

Monitor both bot and live-chat conversations

Talk to customers in real-time

See the customer's profile and full-timestamp transcripts

Receive alerts when customers need to talk

“Businesses increasingly expect software solutions to integrate and deliver more convenient customer experiences, ultimately having your customers talk to the right person at the right time. With Factoreal Agent App, businesses can now gain greater control of their communication channels on WhatsApp Business and through their website,” said Aditya Dhruva, CEO at Factoreal. “Within any organization, time, speed, and personal touch are paramount. Agent App provides greater flexibility to businesses to manage their ongoing conversations with customers. By creating different rules for your Message Routing right from within the Factoreal application, we believe the Agent App will become the technology stack of choice for all growing businesses.”

About Factoreal



Factoreal is a leading customer engagement platform helping marketers create robust experiences at every touchpoint. We deliver a world-class customer engagement solution to every business through our industry-leading automation solutions. Designed for simplicity, accessibility, and authenticity and complete with a full-stack marketing solution, ready-to-use templates, and best-in-class integrations, Factoreal helps marketers save valuable time and provides a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Factoreal works with brands like United Soccer League (Soccer), Rajasthan Royals (Cricket), Jacksonville Jaguars (Football), Bay Area Panthers (Football), Indy Eleven (Soccer), Las Vegas Aviators (Baseball), Gwinnett Stripers (Baseball), and many more in the sports category and brands like Bravura Group, C K Mondavi, The Pod Hotels, Brand Nourish in the SMB category.

Founded in 2019 after being incubated in the research arm of its parent group and global technology leader, The Mahindra Group, today Factoreal is led by CEO and Co-Founder Aditya Dhruva and has offices in both the U.S. and India. Factoreal is backed by private investors. For more information, visit www.factoreal.com and also on LinkedIn or Twitter .

