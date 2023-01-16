FlashCloud Intelligence Announces the Launch of New "Job Change" Filter on FlashInfo

FlashCloud Intelligence, a leading provider of Go-to-Market intelligence software, is excited to announce the launch of a new "Job Change" filter feature on its flagship product, FlashInfo. This powerful new feature allows users to easily find targeted prospects who have recently changed jobs, providing a unique opportunity for sales teams to make valuable connections and close deals.



With FlashInfo's "Job Change" filter, users can quickly and easily search for prospects based on their job title, industry, and location. This makes it easy for sales teams to identify and connect with key decision-makers at companies that are experiencing changes in leadership or personnel. Additionally, the filter allows users to track the job changes of their existing clients and partners, making it easier to identify potential cross-selling or upselling opportunities.



"We're excited to launch this new feature on FlashInfo, as we believe it will be a game-changer for sales teams," said Nina Zhao, SVP of FlashCloud Intelligence. "By providing real-time data on job changes, FlashInfo empowers sales teams to quickly adapt to changes in the market and seize new opportunities."



The "Job Change" filter feature is now available to all FlashInfo users and can be accessed through the platform's search functionality.



For more information on FlashInfo and other sales intelligence solutions from FlashCloud Intelligence, please visit https://www.myflashcloud.com.



About FlashCloud Intelligence

FlashCloud Intelligence is a leading provider of Go-to-Market intelligence software, helping businesses to find and target new prospects and close deals more effectively. Its flagship product, FlashInfo, is a comprehensive sales intelligence platform that provides real-time data on companies, contacts, and job changes to help sales teams make better decisions and drive growth.