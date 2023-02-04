Everyone right now is going crazy about how good AI is and its capability. Industry leaders, tech leaders, celebrities, and every single news channel in the world are all talking about AI right now… because with Chatbot GPT and DALL:E, AI just went up a level. This moment has been compared to the “invention of the Guttenberg press” or “invention of Photography” by many thought leaders.



But, after the initial awe about what these tools’ could do subsided, a collective angst has developed. People feel threatened that AI is becoming so good, it could impact everything from jobs, to life as we know it.



So, Hardee’s along with marketing agency And Us, decided to put AI to the test to see just how good it really is, see if it was the genius everyone purports to be - and whether there’s any way to alleviate everyone’s anxiety about it.



Using Open AI’s image making tool DALL:E, they prompted it to “imagine Hardee’s SUPER STAR burger”. What came back was an array of weird, wacky, surreal, completely wild creations – amazing, near misses, beautiful images, but crucially – not one was a 100% correct image of a SUPER STAR burger. So, they pushed it more with other prompts including giving the full recipe. But it still couldn’t nail a SUPER STAR burger down, in over 10,000 attempts.



They then made a campaign from the resulting images of all the mistakes AI generated. Posts and a video showing the fuller experiment were released across social media with an encouraging message to remind people that AI isn’t perfect, so don’t worry right now”.



“The campAIgn rides on the hot topic of the hour, for people in the region and around the world. This is a message everyone needs to hear right now – that it’s OK, take a breath, ‘AI isn’t coming for you just yet’. And if we can make this much needed message with the help of a delicious Hardee’s Super Star burger, then all the better.”

— Hussein Kandil, Hardee’s Regional Marketing Director MENA



“We acted fast to bring a tongue-in-cheek message of hope in the moment people needed it the most, heading into a new year, with the spectre of AI hanging over us all. It was the perfect time to show not what it can do, but what it can’t. Each image AI generated therefore became an eye-catching reminder (and proof) that AI isn’t quite there yet.”

— Jamie Kennaway, Executive Creative Director, And Us.



“The response has been dramatic, and we have clearly struck a chord with people. It’s a brave new world, and while thought leaders are still figuring out the implications of AI, as a brand we’re happy to lead with a message to make everyone feel just a little better. A message to come enjoy a real flame grilled Super Star, safe in the knowledge AI isn’t going to take over everything. Well just now anyway.”

— Justin Hunter, Hardee’s Senior Marketing Manager