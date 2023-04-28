Datadog partner IG CloudOps is proud to announce their continued partnership with Datadog, a leading monitoring and analytics platform for cloud infrastructure and applications.



As a Datadog partner, IG CloudOps is able to offer its clients in the UK and beyond access to the best-in-class monitoring and analytics capabilities of the Datadog technology stack. Also providing consultancy around the Datadog technology stack for customers to help troubleshoot and manage Datadog installs.



IG CloudOps is a leading provider of cloud consultancy services, specializing in AWS and Azure. Their team of experts has been helping businesses in the UK and beyond to migrate, optimize and manage their cloud infrastructure for years, and their partnership with Datadog further enhances their ability to deliver world-class cloud solutions.



With Datadog's comprehensive monitoring and analytics platform, IG CloudOps are able to provide its clients with real-time visibility into the performance and health of their cloud infrastructure and applications. This will enable businesses to proactively identify and resolve issues before they impact the end-user experience, thereby ensuring maximum uptime and reliability.



"We are thrilled to continue partnering with Datadog," said Steve Rastall, Founder of IG CloudOps. "Their platform is truly best-in-class. By combining our expertise in cloud consultancy with Datadog's monitoring and analytics capabilities, we will be able to help our clients optimize their cloud infrastructure and applications to achieve maximum performance and reliability."



As a Datadog partner, IG CloudOps will have access to a wide range of tools and resources, including technical support, training, and co-marketing opportunities. This will enable them to stay up-to-date with the latest developments in the Datadog platform and provide their clients with the most comprehensive solutions possible.



In addition to its partnership with Datadog, IG CloudOps also offers a range of cloud consultancy services, including cloud strategy, cloud migration, cloud optimisation, and cloud management. Their team of experts has helped businesses of all sizes and industries to achieve their cloud goals, and they are committed to delivering the same level of excellence to all their clients.



IG CloudOps is also a certified AWS partner and a certified Microsoft Azure partner and have been for many years.

About IG CloudOps:

IG CloudOps is a leading provider of cloud consultancy services, specializing in AWS and Azure. Their team of experts has been helping businesses in the UK and beyond to migrate, optimise and manage their cloud infrastructure for years. With their deep expertise and commitment to delivering world-class solutions, IG CloudOps is the partner of choice for businesses looking to achieve their cloud goals.



For more information about IG CloudOps and its partnership with Datadog, please visit their website at https://www.igroupltd.co.uk/solutions/datadog-partner-network

Stephen Rastall

IG CloudOps

+44 7921 624502

email us here