Husam Jandal, an internationally acclaimed business strategist and marketing consultant, announced the official launch of his new book “Digital Marketing Outsourcing: The Ultimate Recipe for Growing Your Business Online” today. As a thought leader, author, and public speaker with more than two decades of experience in the digital space, Jandal’s background includes training Google Partners, teaching e-business at a master’s level, and advising numerous Fortune 100 companies, multinational corporations, and SMEs alike. With his latest release, the three-time Web Marketing Association Award winner makes his trade secrets to digital marketing success available for business leaders across the globe.



In candor usually reserved for speaking engagements and clients, Jandal’s “Digital Marketing Outsourcing” addresses the greatest challenges business leaders face when building a scalable and effective digital marketing program, such as how to build a digital marketing dream team, which digital marketing strategies to deploy first for maximum impact, how to measure the success of a digital marketing team, and how to consistently get return from digital marketing investment.



“As the digital landscape continues to evolve, it’s time for businesses to reimagine their approach to online growth,” explains Husam Jandal. “Outsourcing digital marketing activities is a game-changer for businesses, allowing them to concentrate on what they do best and leave the rest to experts. By sharing the insights and proven-success methods I developed over two decades, this book will empower business leaders to harness the power of digital marketing and compete effectively in this constantly changing space.”



To commemorate its launch, “Digital Marketing Outsourcing: The Ultimate Recipe for Growing Your Business Online” is now available at a special discounted pricing for a limited period in e-book ($2.99) and paperback ($12.99) formats on Amazon, Apple, and more. Additionally, free copies of the book are being offered on Husam Jandal’s LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages as a part of a free giveaway contest.



