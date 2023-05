SiteOwl is a physical security system lifecycle management platform that brings enterprise security teams, their security vendors, digital floor plans, and security devices into a single interface. SiteOwl empowers security professionals with control and complete visibility over their entire physical security infrastructure.Over 550K devices are managed on SiteOwl’s cloud-based platform. Users create digital representations of physical security assets, and automate data entry and auditing tasks, while saving money on physical security projects. The results are a stronger security posture, less expensive project deployments, and faster new employee and contractor onboarding.SiteOwl is venture-backed by Next Coast Ventures and headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information about SiteOwl, visit https://getsiteowl.com/ or call 888-SITEOWL.