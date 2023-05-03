SiteOwl, the leading provider of physical security system lifecycle management solutions, announced that experienced technology executive and SaaS innovator Jason Griffin has joined its team as the company's new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Griffin will lead the technology and engineering teams at SiteOwl as the company continues to innovate the physical security industry.
"I’m very excited to join the outstanding team here at SiteOwl. I’m extremely impressed by the quality and value of the product, technology, and team they’ve built so far, and I hope my experience building technology startups will meaningfully add to SitOwl’s continued growth and success.” said Griffin.
Griffin brings to SiteOwl more than 20 years of technology leadership and SaaS innovation experience. Before joining SiteOwl, Griffin served in various executive leadership and engineering roles and specializes in using lean processes and the highest leverage tools to create successful technology teams.
"SiteOwl is at the forefront of physical security innovation, and we are excited to welcome Jason to our team as he brings his vast experience and expertise to help us march forward as a leader in the industry," said Joseph Ndesandjo, CEO of SiteOwl.
About SiteOwl:
SiteOwl is a physical security system lifecycle management platform that brings enterprise security teams, their security vendors, digital floor plans, and security devices into a single interface. SiteOwl empowers security professionals with control and complete visibility over their entire physical security infrastructure.
Over 550K devices are managed on SiteOwl’s cloud-based platform. Users create digital representations of physical security assets, and automate data entry and auditing tasks, while saving money on physical security projects. The results are a stronger security posture, less expensive project deployments, and faster new employee and contractor onboarding.
SiteOwl is venture-backed by Next Coast Ventures and headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information about SiteOwl, visit https://getsiteowl.com/ or call 888-SITEOWL.
