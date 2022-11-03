About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
Press Release

Leading PR and Marketing Agency ÜberStrategist Acquires Content Marketing Agency VirTasktic

4 minute read
November 3, 2022
Digital Marketing

Acquisition Adds SEO Services, Blog and Newsletter Execution, Copywriting, and Email Marketing to Existing PR, Influencer, Event, and Community Management Services

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov.03, 2022(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ÜberStrategist, a multi-award-winning North American public relations and full-service marketing agency serving global video game, entertainment, and technology clients, today announced the acquisition of the Raleigh-based content marketing agency VirTasktic.

The now fully integrated company will operate under the ÜberStrategist brand to serve a broader range of clients. The acquisition adds a full suite of content marketing services to ÜberStrategist’s existing expertise in public relations, influencer activations, event services, community management solutions, and high-impact sponsored campaigns.

“Our recipe for success has been simple: listen to our clients, hire the best people, and deliver consistently great quality service in everything we do,” said ÜberStrategist’s founder and President, Mario R. Kroll. “VirTasktic is a passionate and highly creative expert in content and email marketing, services that many of our clients have expressed an interest in. Acquiring their staff and client roster bolsters our revenue and adds a tremendous depth of knowledge and operational excellence to our newly combined team.”

As a part of the company merger, VirTasktic’s former CEO, Carolyn Crummey, who possesses decades of proven content marketing and operational excellence, has been appointed as ÜberStrategist’s Chief Marketing Officer. She will spearhead the combined company’s marketing and sales support efforts and serve as a subject-matter expert for ÜberStrategist’s new content marketing practice.

Former VirTasktic Director of Client Services, KimberleyMassi, will serve as ÜberStrategist’s Director of Operations, focusing on operational excellence, service delivery consistency, and scalability.

“As anyone who has started a business from the ground up knows, it’s never easy to put what you’ve built into someone else's hands. Choosing to do so does not happen lightly,” newly appointed CMO Carolyn Crummey remarked. “However, because there was such synergy and total cultural alignment between our two agencies, the decision was easy to make. I look forward to the many great things to come from our newly combined and expanded company.”

As part of an accompanying restructuring, Jessica Timms has been promoted to Director of Public Relations Services. In this newly created role, Ms. Timms, who previously led some of the company’s most challenging campaigns as a Senior Account Manager, will oversee the growth and delivery of the agency’s best-in-breed PR services, drive employee training initiatives, and pave the way for evolved media relations in 2023 and beyond.

“I’m delighted and honored to lead the talented, creative individuals whom I’ve had the pleasure of working with for almost six years,” Director of Public Relations Services Jessica Timms said. “Listening to our clients and truly understanding their needs comes first in delivering exceptional results. That’s never been more important as we shape our future with more staff and an expanded service offering. I cannot imagine a better team to tackle this challenge and serve our clients.”

To keep up to date on the latest news from ÜberStrategist, follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram, like them on Facebook, or visit their official website.

A press kit can be found at https://uberstrategist.com/press-kit.

More information about ÜberStrategist’s services can be viewed by reviewing their capabilities deck and selected case studies.

About ÜberStrategist

ÜberStrategist, Inc. is a multi-award-winning PR and marketing agency focused on providing the highest level of service to its entertainment and technology clients. A recipient of Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 and Inc. Power Partner awards, we are one of America’s fastest-growing privately owned companies and among roughly 250 global firms highlighted for consistently helping their clients grow and achieve success.

Proudly veteran-owned, we celebrate, encourage, and commit to diversity in the workplace, with most of our leadership positions held by women, veterans, and LGBTQA+ team members. As we firmly believe that our role is to leave the world in better shape than we found it, a significant portion of our proceeds goes to supporting charitable causes.

Learn more at https://uberstrategist.com or in our capabilities deck at https://www.uberstrategist.link/whatwedo.

CONTACT INFO

ÜberStrategist, Inc.
Jessica Timms
[email protected]
1.646.844.8388

Featured Research

Featured research
White Paper
Delivering Frictionless Customer Experience
Key trends, tips and tools you can put to use this year to deliver great customer experiences amid significant change
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now
Featured research
eBook
EX and Great Tech: Complementary Pillars of the Customer Experience
How employee experience and contact center technology drive better CX outcomes
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Crafting personalized customer experiences with data
How using customer data and insights can help generate increased marketing ROI
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The State of Data and AI in Retail
4 Proven Strategies Brands Can Use to Unlock Greater Experience
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Your Business Shortcut to Digital Transformation
The Right Development Platform Makes a Difference
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Human-Centered AI for Customer Service
3 Systems You Need to Scale Your Support Operations
Read now
Featured research
Market Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2023)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Delivering Frictionless Customer Experience
Key trends, tips and tools you can put to use this year to deliver great customer experiences amid significant change
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now
Featured research
eBook
EX and Great Tech: Complementary Pillars of the Customer Experience
How employee experience and contact center technology drive better CX outcomes
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Crafting personalized customer experiences with data
How using customer data and insights can help generate increased marketing ROI
Read now

About CMSWire

For nearly two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals.

.

Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience, digital experience and customer service leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. Our sister community, Reworked gathers the world's leading employee experience and digital workplace professionals.

Join the Community

Get the CMSWire Mobile App

Download App Store
Download google play