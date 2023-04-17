April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- lockr, the first consumer-focused platform for digital identity, consent and data, has raised in pre-seed funding. Mozilla Ventures, Junction Venture Partners, and Grit Capital Partners participated, along with individuals from the digital publishing and data industries.

Founded by Keith Petri, an experienced data management executive with two prior 8-figure exits, lockr offers a variety of tools that enable consumers to take control of their personal identity and data. lockr partners with both publishers and brands to maintain the economics of the advertising-supported internet with a privacy-safe, consumer-driven solution. The company launched in 2021 and is dedicated to helping these partners collect authenticated first-party data with transparent consumer consent through its Identity lockr product.

"After having spent a decade in digital advertising tracking consumers behavior and building consumer profiles for some of the world's largest brands, I am taking my experience and knowledge and applying that to empower consumers to control their online profiles," said Keith Petri, CEO of lockr. "We are leveraging new regulations and shifts in the underbelly of the internet to give the average user a seat at the table."

To complement both sides of its business, lockr offers a convenient single-sign-on service that empowers users with a fully transparent way to consent to data-sharing within lockr's Publisher Network. As lockr expands its publisher partnerships, lockrMail users will be able to seamlessly access content across the web without compromising the sanity of their inbox and while maintaining control over their data consent on a per-company basis.

lockr will use this funding to scale its team, expand the Identity lockr's Publisher Network, and build new consumer tools essential to the management of a user's digital footprint.

About lockr

Founded by Keith Petri in 2021, lockr is working to preserve open access to information across the Internet while honoring consumer privacy and choice. Through lockr, individuals can decide where their information is shared and how it is used. lockr is funded by world-class angel investors and venture capital firms. To learn more, visit www.loc.kr.

