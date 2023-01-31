Lytics, the next generation customer data platform (CDP), has been listed in the LinkedIn Marketing Partner Directory, the central destination for audiences to discover certified LinkedIn Partners.



As a part of this directory, savvy LinkedIn advertisers will have easier access to the Lytics solution enabling them to onboard first-party audiences to maximize the performance of their ad spend within the powerful advertising network.



“LinkedIn is one of the most important ad networks in the world,” said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, President, Lytics. “We’ve continued to make innovative investments in our integrations with LinkedIn and are excited to better showcase how LinkedIn advertisers can drive significantly higher returns on their investments while reaching one of the most important audiences in the world.”



Lytics improves ad targeting through unifying customer data into a complete profile. LinkedIn marketers can connect data sources across different channels and create a unified customer profile that can be used to easily target LinkedIn campaigns.



Lytics listing on LinkedIn Partner Marketing Directory showcases the solutions' powerful integration into LinkedIn DMP. With it, advertisers can build targeted audiences using their first-party data in Lytics and then activate them through LinkedIn’s API to power personalized advertising strategies and improve campaign ROI.



About Lytics

As the first composable customer data platform (CDP) built for enterprises, Lytics’ vision is to fuel the world’s most customer-centric companies. Lytics provides the ultimate security and flexibility for the modern marketing and ad technology stacks, including unparalleled audience insights & AI / ML enrichments that power smarter audience identification, best-in-class media activation, and a one-of-a-kind flexible and composable architecture. Offering reverse ETL capabilities and the ability to deploy both private instance & private cloud deployments, Lytics’ unique data-driven approach enables brands to leverage their own customer data to increase customer engagement, marketing ROI, customized content recommendations and personalized web experiences.



Led by experienced executives (Webtrends, Qualtrics, Oracle, Tripwire, ZoomInfo, Simple, Mozilla, etc.) and backed by JMI Equity, Comcast Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, Voyager Capital, Rembrandt Venture Partners and EPIC Ventures. Their customers include Live Nation, Nestle Purina, Fox, Whirlpool, and many more of the world's largest and most sophisticated businesses.

