meshIQ is the leading observability Platform for Messaging, Event Processing, and Streaming solutions deployed across Hybrid Cloud (MESH), today announced the general availability of meshIQ Cloud, a platform built to accelerate Kafka® DevOps. This announcement coincides with Kafka Summit London 2023, which is the premier event for developers, architects, data engineers, DevOps professionals, engaged in building and running apps using streaming data.



Organizations rely on meshIQ to provide complete management, observability, and monitoring of Integration MESH with 360° Situational Awareness®. With a single platform that supports all commonly used MESH solutions, meshIQ helps organizations accelerate DevOps, simplify management, and improve uptime and customer experience.



The initial release of meshIQ Cloud will support Apache Kafka® and commercial versions like Confluent® and Amazon MSK. Accelerating DevOps for Kafka, meshIQ Cloud enables developers to build faster using self-service configuration management. For operations, it delivers a single pane of glass to easily manage one or more clusters regardless of where they are deployed. While boosting developer productivity, it reduces operational risk by delivering administration, config & message management, and several other mission critical features.



“Kafka is a leader in data streaming today and our goal is to simplify both the development and operational management aspects of it,” said Albert Mavashev, CTO at meshIQ. “Users of both open-source and commercial versions of Kafka will find immense value from our new meshIQ Cloud offering.”



meshIQ is a proud sponsor of Kafka Summit London 2023 and will highlight this new cloud platform today and tomorrow at their booth #S12 in the Expo Hall at the ExCeL London. Additionally, the launch of this new cloud platform is highlighted in meshIQ’s TechTalk Tuesday webinar live streamed from the Kafka Summit today at 11:00 AM EST.



“At meshIQ, our mission is to make integration MESH easy to manage and observe,” said Navdeep Sidhu, CEO of meshIQ, further adding that “Our support for Kafka along with other MESH platforms such as Solace PubSub+, IBM MQ and Tibco EMS uniquely positions us to serve a wide range of use cases and accelerate DevOps while providing unmatched visibility across integration MESH.”



Attendees can register for Kafka Summit London at kafka-summit.org to see a live demo at the event, or sign up for meshIQ’s TechTalk Tuesday webinar using this link.



To learn more about meshIQ and its offerings, visit: meshiq.com



Tibco® and Enterprise Message Service™ are registered trademarks of Cloud Software Group, Inc. IBM® and MQSeries® are registered trademarks of International Business Machines Corporation. Solace® and PubSub+® are registered trademarks of Solace Corporation. Apache® and Kafka® are registered trademarks of Apache Foundation. Confluent® is a registered trademark of Confluent, Inc.



meshIQ is a global organization with offices in the United States. meshIQ platform’s full capabilities move beyond monitoring with comprehensive observability and management. Obtaining actionable insights from middleware mesh, bringing focus and clarity to complex hybrid environments. Application and Integration DevOps professionals in industries such as Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Major Retail, and Manufacturing rely heavily on messaging, event processing, and streaming to build mission-critical applications. With technological expertise, operational excellence, and a global footprint, meshIQ is the world’s leading partner of choice for enterprises that reduces failures and runs with greater efficiency.



Media contact:

[email protected]



Press Contact:

Jessica Larsen

meshIQ

[email protected]

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube