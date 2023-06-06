Mosaicx, a cloud-based conversational AI solution, today announced the launch of the new Mosaicx Agent program. Through the program, the Mosaicx sales team will partner with agents who have identified companies struggling to understand their AI options and together present the best Mosaicx solution to fit their needs.

Businesses are embracing conversational AI to decrease operational expenses, foster brand loyalty and improve customer experiences. The Mosaicx Agent program helps these businesses navigate emerging technologies. Agents partner with Mosaicx sales team members to educate and supply decision makers with industry-specific AI solutions to manage high call volumes and staffing shortages and provide quality customer service.

“We are excited to partner with agents to help companies scale their customer experience strategies and enhance customer retention with AI,” said Rebecca Jones, general manager of Mosaicx. “Through this program, agents can generate new revenue opportunities and become valued providers of robust conversational AI functionality. This program reinforces Mosaicx’ role as a trusted advisor and our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences across industries.”

With a dedicated team of AI experts, Mosaicx’ sales team empowers agents with the resources they need to effectively convey the value of AI in enhancing customer experience and achieving long-term success. After the sale, Mosaicx will continue to partner with agents and their prospects to adapt deployments to market changes and optimize return on their AI investments.

If you are interested in becoming a Mosaicx Agent, apply by visiting the Mosaicx website at https://www.mosaicx.com/agent- program. You will be contacted for an interview once your submission is received.

Mosaicx is a trusted advisor with 30+ years of industry experience and extensive expertise in conversational AI. The company’s AI solutions provide natural sounding voice conversations. Its platform is specifically designed to cater to the needs of businesses that handle billions of customer requests annually.

About Mosaicx

Mosaicx is a cloud-based solution that uses conversational AI, machine learning and natural language processing technologies to automate interactions with customers and employees. Its IVA technology delivers fast, easy, personalized service through industry-leading voice recognition and digital messaging capabilities, creating positive interactions that drive improved customer and employee satisfaction. Mosaicx makes conversational AI surprisingly simple. Mosaicx is a part of West Technology Group, LLC, controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

