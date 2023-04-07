NicSRS has recently launched its own SSL brand – sslTrus, marking a truly important breakthrough for the company itself as well as an event worth noticing in the world of cybersecurity. Founded in 2011, NicSRS has been a leading provider of SSL certificates. For the past years, it has built close and friendly partnership with many leading CAs worldwide, including Sectigo (formerly Comodo), GlobalSign and Entrust, etc. In addition to sslTrus, NicSRS will soon launch a new website dedicated to this self-owned brand. At the moment, sslTrus digital certificates can be purchased on their main site.



NicSRS may be a new name for many, compared with well-established international CAs. But with the launch of its own brand, it is believed that NicSRS is going to get more recognition, trust and reputation with its quality products and services. sslTrus is the outcome of the company’s many years of partnership with Sectigo. The sslTrus SSL certificate is based on Sectigo root CA with high compatibility and industry-standard encryption, and covers a full range of SSL certificates, including DV SSL, OV SSL, EV SSL, multi-domain SSL and Wildcard SSL, etc.



“sslTrus is more than SSL certificate, ” says NicSRS. “We will launch many digital certificates under this name, including but not limited to SSL certificates, S/MIME, code signing certificates and document signing certificates, which will expand our product portfolio.” sslTrus SSL certificates are especially friendly to small and medium companies or companies with tight budgets. “Now we are offering discounts to any customers who switch from other brand’s SSL to sslTrus SSL, and a 30-day 100% refund is guaranteed.” A company rep said.



The new website will continue the straightforward and easy-to-use design as the company’s main website www.nicsrs.com. “We want to provide the most convenient and easiest purchase experience for our customers. And just like NicSRS.com, the new website will also offer other security solutions such as Email encryption solution and private CA.” EIN Presswire will follow up once the new website is online.



It is known that the SSL certificate is essential to website security. By using SSL certificates, websites can easily achieve identity authentication, data encryption and online payment protection. There are many benefits for websites and businesses to implement SSL. First and foremost, “https” and padlock icon can be activated immediately, allowing visitors to know that a website is legitimate and secure to visit. Second, using SSL will remove the “Not secure” warning by browsers and boost visitors’ trust. In addition, search engines, such as Chrome and FireFox, favor websites implemented with SSL, which helps to improve a site’s SEO ranking.





About NicSRS

A fast-growing company founded in 2011, NicSRS is the strategic partner of leading CAs around the globe, including Sectigo, GlobalSign and Entrust, etc. As a comprehensive service provider, NicSRS offers a wide range of cybersecurity solutions covering SSL/TLS certificates, S/MIME, WHMCS and more. For more information, kindly visit www.nicsrs.com.

