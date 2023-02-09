NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, today became the first independent performance marketing agency to receive the Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Agency Partner of the Year. The UTI marketing team presents the award for exceptional service and effective management of the integrated team across all UTI online marketing initiatives.

VP, Client Services Alison Moser is highlighted for her balance of professionalism and relationship building and drive to help UTI succeed in an evolving digital environment. This category is awarded to the agency partner who has showcased excellence in partnership with Universal Technical Institute across the board.

“We are incredibly proud of Alison and the team’s ability to maintain a high level of execution and quick responsiveness while navigating a rapidly changing business environment for UTI,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “This is a testament to the sound partnership between NP Digital and UTI and is a success we are excited to celebrate.”

Moser was one of several NP Digital experts to receive nominations for the award. Several members of the SEO and Paid Media teams also received recognition for their contributions to the partnership.

“UTI is delighted to show our appreciation to Alison and acknowledge the well-deserved recognition for NP Digital as our Agency Partner of the Year. Our partners are crucial to our business and it’s a privilege to work alongside those who lead with a spirit of collaboration, challenge us to innovate, and share out dedication to business success,” added Jon Lewis, Vice President of Brand & Content Marketing.



About NP Digital

NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations. NP Digital spans across the globe with 750 employees in 15 different countries and 40 of the 50 U.S. states. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.

Contact:

Kimberly Deese

NP Digital

[email protected]