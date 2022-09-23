Provident Bank to Improve Information Security With New CISO Damiano Tulipani

Share Save

Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, is pleased to announce that Damiano Tulipani has joined the organization as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer.



In this role, Mr. Tulipani will play a critical role in providing vision, leadership, oversight, and management of the overall information and cybersecurity policies, procedures, and practices of the organization. He will also advise the Bank’s Executive Leadership Team and staff on the appropriate administration of information security standards, assisting in developing plans within business units to manage risks effectively by understanding the fundamental aspects of business objectives.

“I am delighted to welcome Damiano to our team,” said James Christy, Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer. “He brings with him an impressive breadth and depth of experience helping to provide exceptional protection to organizations from cyberattacks and data breaches to ensure continuity of services across multiple business lines,” added Mr. Christy.

Mr. Tulipani has more than 15 years’ experience in information and cyber security in leadership positions of increasing responsibility. Prior to joining Provident, he was Vice President and Head of Cybersecurity with Investors Bank, where he spearheaded the bank’s cybersecurity management operations, covering cybersecurity protection along with response and recovery, while developing cybersecurity programs to embed security into business processes by aligning information security/governance with company goals.

Mr. Tulipani holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management Information Systems from St. Peter’s College, a Master of Science in Information Systems and Information Security from Stevens Institute of Technology, and a Graduate Certificate in in Business Process Management and Service Innovation from Stevens Institute of Technology. He is active in the community and continues to mentor high school and college students across the country in Cybersecurity. He is also a generalist mentor supporting the development of young people in poor and underserved communities receiving the New Leaders for New Jersey award in 2019.



About Provident Bank



Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering “Commitment you can count on” since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $13.72 billion as of June 30, 2022. With $10.87 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania, and Nassau and Queens Counties in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).

Contact:

Keith Buscio

732-504-9407

[email protected]